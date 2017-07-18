Carroll County General Sessions

The following defendant was bound over to the Grand Jury last week in Carroll County General Sessions Court: Glenn Austin Malin of 46 Chestnut Avenue, McKenzie, who is charged with aggravated domestic assault.

The following defendants entered guilty pleas and received sentences, fines, and/ or court orders: Michael W. Barker of Sharon, who pled guilty to violation of the move over law. He was fined $100.

Curtis Eugene Martin of Paris, who pled guilty to violation of the move over law. He was fined $100. A charge for violation of financial responsibility was dismissed.

Pablo Martinez of 50 Allen Street, McKenzie, who pled guilty to public intoxication. He was fined $50. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed.

Roderick Dace McMackin of Camden, who pled guilty to domestic assault and probation violation. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended, except for 15 days), sentenced to 30 days, placed on unsupervised probation for nine months and 29 days, and his current probation was extended for four months.

Formica Milliken of Paris, who pled guilty to driving on a cancelled license. Milliken was sentenced to six months in jail (suspended, except for two days) and placed on unsupervised probation for five months and 28 days.

Alfonzo Aguilar Vega of Henry, who pled guilty to reckless endangerment involving a vehicle. He was fined $100. A speeding citation was dismissed.

Heather W. Creasy of 1060 Stonewall, McKenzie, who pled guilty to failure to appear. She was sentenced to two days and fined $100. A pre-trial diversion was granted on an attempted assault charge.

Jason E. Green of Cedar Hill, who pled guilty to driving on a cancelled license. He was ordered to serve seven days and placed on unsupervised probation for five months and 23 days. Charges of failure to appear, driving on a revoked license, failure to obey a traffic control device, violation of financial responsibility, violation of motor vehicle light law, and a seatbelt violation were dismissed.

Takeyvia Jeanes of 147 Beasley Street, Apt. 1, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to probation violation. Jeanes was ordered to serve 90 days.

Stephen R. Milton of 2985 Cotton Creek Road, Bruceton, who pled guilty to aggravated criminal trespassing. He was ordered to serve 120 days and placed on supervised probation for seven months and 29 days.

Gary Norwood of 454 Mill Street, Hollow Rock, who pled guilty to driving on a revoked license. He was placed on unsupervised probation for three months and fined $250. An additional count of driving on a revoked license and charges of possession/casual exchange of meth, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, and expired registration were dismissed.

William C. Ragsdale of Camden, who pled guilty to probation violation. He was ordered to serve 30 days. A failure to appear charge was dismissed.

Wilfredo Dewayne Rivera of 90 Kay Avenue, McKenzie, who pled guilty to violation of an order of protection. He was ordered to serve 60 days, placed on supervised probation for nine months and 29 days, and ordered to have no contact with the victim. A charge of aggravated criminal trespassing was dismissed.

Eric Ray Robinson of 255 Walnut Circle, McKenzie, who pled guilty to probation violation. His probation was revoked.

Brian Sawyer of 502 Walnut Circle, McKenzie, who pled guilty to assault. He was sentenced to six months in jail, placed on supervised probation for five months and 29 days, and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Jeremy Scott Self of 24186 State Route 77, Hollow Rock, who pled guilty to driving on a suspended license. He was ordered to serve 10 days, placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 19 days, and fined $250.

Tristen M. Teague of Paris, who pled guilty to probation violation. He was ordered to serve 30 days. A failure to appear charge was dismissed.

The following defendants were granted judicial or pre-trial diversions: Megan Eckenrode of 521 Hillcourt Circle, Huntingdon, for theft up to $1,000.

Phillip A. Quinn of 275 Abbott Lane, Huntingdon, for assault involving bodily injury.

Wesley A. Sliger of Martin for simple possession/casual exchange and unlawful drug paraphernalia. A speeding violation was dismissed.

Ethan Michael Walker of 3085 New Zion Road, McKenzie, for underage driving while impaired and simple possession/casual exchange. Charges of unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of financial responsibility, failure to display registration plates, and failure to change driver’s license address were dismissed.

Robert Dale Hunter Jr. of 535 Bridgeman Street, Huntingdon, for criminal trespassing. A charge of vandalism up to $1,000 was dismissed.

David Myles of 142 Beasley Street, Huntingdon, for assault ( conspiracy). Dale Teague of 663 West Walnut Avenue, McKenzie, for aggravated domestic assault, domestic assault, and criminal simulation.

All charges were dismissed against the following defendants: Ryan Brandon of 1125 Clear Lake Road, McKenzie, for driving on a suspended license and a seatbelt violation.

Steven H. Hampton of 1845 Ball Creek Road, Buena Vista, for failure to appear.

Chrystal Gayle Owens of 31 Randle Street, McKenzie, for driving on a suspended license.

Rasha Leigh Higdon of 3687 North Street, Hollow Rock, for allowing dogs to run at large.

Ann Marie Pearson of Camden for failure to appear.