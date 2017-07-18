McKenzie Police Reports

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD patrolman Steven Scott, on July 15 at approximately 2:01 p.m., the officer responded to a report of theft at Factory Connection located on Highland Drive. Upon arrival the store manager stated that a female, later identified as Amanda J. Reynolds, 37, Upchurch Road, Buchanan, left the store with two shirts without paying for them. She asked the officer to contact Reynolds and inform her that the store would not file charges on her is she returned the items. The report noted that clothing items were returned by Reynolds but she had not come by MPD to receive her ban notice from the store.

Driving on suspended / revoked license, financial responsibility law — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, on July 16 at approximately 7:58 a.m., the officer observed Kristina Nicole Belk, 27, Hilltop Drive, McKenzie, driving a green-colored, Toyota Camry on Highland Drive. Having prior knowledge that Belk’s license was revoked; the officer performed a traffic stop on the subject. Upon receiving verification via computer check that Belk’s license was suspended, the officer placed her under arrest and transported her to Carroll County Jail for the listed offenses. A passenger in the vehicle had a valid license and was allowed to drive the vehicle from the scene via permission from Belk.

Driving on suspended / revoked license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Mark Boaz, on July 15 at approximately 2:54 a.m., the officer was performing a traffic stop with fellow officer Coleman when a white-colored, Ford Expedition drove by. At that time, Officer Coleman stated that he was certain that the driver, Tierra Shalece Diggs, 32, Everett Street, McKenzie, was driving without a license. Upon stopping the vehicle, a computer check confirmed that Diggs’ license was suspended on April 20, 2016 for failure to satisfy fines / costs / taxes on a criminal offense out of Carroll County. She was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offenses.

DUI — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Jeff Winberry, on July 13 at approximately 8:23 p.m., the officer observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway 22. A radar check confirmed the vehicle was traveling 61 mph in a 45 mph zone. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer, while requesting the driver to provide license and proof of insurance, smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. After consent to search the vehicle, the officer discovered one marijuana blunt that the driver, identified as Treavon A. Atkins, 23, North McCombs Street, Martin, admitted to have been smoking. Upon performing poorly via field sobriety testing, Atkins was arrested for the listed offense and taken to McKenzie Emergency Room for blood tests prior to being transported to Carroll County Jail.

Driving on suspended / revoked license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Paul Eddlemon, on July 13, the officer observed a vehicle fail to use a turn signal at the intersection of Stonewall and Magnolia. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer, upon receiving the license of driver Amy Marie Anderson, 44, Modena Road, Decherd, Tennessee, discovered via computer check that the subject’s license was revoked in Carroll County on March 8, 2016 for failure to satisfy fine / costs / taxes. Prior to being cited into Carroll County General Sessions for the offense, Anderson informed the officer that she did not have proof of insurance. After retrieving personal items from the vehicle, the vehicle was towed to MPD impound lot by D& D Wrecker Service.

Driving on suspended / revoked license, speeding — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, on July 12 at approximately 12:49 a.m., the officer was performing security checks on buildings located on Cedar Street when he observed a vehicle appearing to being traveling faster than the posted speed limit of 20 mph. A radar check confirmed the vehicle traveling 35 mph in the 20 mph speed zone. Engaging the patrol cruiser’s blue lights, the officer chased the vehicle before engaging his siren at which time the vehicle pulled over and stopped. Upon asking the driver, identified as Joshua D. Flowers, 23, Chestnut Avenue, McKenzie, for license and proof of insurance, the subject stated his license were suspended. A computer check confirmed that Flowers’ license was suspended for failure to show proof of insurance in Madison County General Sessions Court on June 1, 2017. Flowers did, however, provide proof of insurance to Officer Coleman. Flowers was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offenses with court date set for July 19.

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Jeremiah Brooks, on July 11 at approximately 11:42 a.m., the officer was dispatched to the United Neighbors building located on Cedar Street in regard to a theft of property report. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a store representative who said some time after the business closed on Friday, July 9, a big yellow toy car and child’s bouncy horse was stolen from the front of the store. She further stated that she had received a tip regarding the whereabouts of the items. The officer, accompanied by additional MPD officers, traveled to the residence located on Booker Street and found said items in thepossessionof KellyR.Turnbow, 41, Walnut Avenue, McKenzie. Upon citing Turnbow into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offense, officers also recovered a motorcycle gas tank and a small red trailer that Turnbow could not provide explanation of where the items came from.

Criminal trespass — According to a report filed by MPD Patrol Jeremiah Brooks, on July 10 at approximately 12:58 p.m., the officer was dispatched to a residence located on Forrest Circle in reference to someone committing criminal trespass. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the homeowner who said he was awakened by a noise around 2:10 a.m. that morning inside his residence and discovered a man, identified as Robert Edward Freeman, 36, Forrest Circle, McKenzie, inside his home. Upon being told to leave by the owner, Freeman left without confrontation. After the property manager told the officer that he wanted Freeman charged with criminal trespass, the officer spoke to Freeman over the telephone at which time he agreed to come to MPD on July 11 at noon to be cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the offense.