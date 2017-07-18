West Tennessee Sarcoidosis Walk-A-Thon Raises $2,000

COURTESY PATRICIA COLEMAN

McLEMORESVILLE (June 24) — The West Tennessee Sarcoidosis Support Group held its annual “Walk-a-Thon” at the West Carroll Primary School in McLemoresville to raise money to help research, prevent and cure Sarcoidosis, a potentially fatal disease which affects many people.

The support group raised approximately $2,000 via silent auction purchase and sponsorship funding.

Approximately 30 people attended the event. Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Associate Professor Dr. Wonder Drake, M.D., who works in the schools’ Department of Infectious Diseases, gave a presentation on what Sarcoidosis is, how it attacks the body and the research that she and staff are working on tirelessly to find a cure.

The “Walk-a-Thon” featured numerous activities such as door prizes, a silent auction and free hotdogs and drinks. Left, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Associate Professor Dr. Wonder Drake, M.D., speaks about her efforts to find a cure for Sarcoidosis. Right, West Tennessee Sarcoidosis support group members walk for a cure.