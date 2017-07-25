Carroll County General Sessions

The following defendants were bound over to the Grand Jury last week in Carroll County General Sessions Court: Brandon E. Rutherford of 139 Spring Street, Huntingdon, who is charged with domestic assault.

James Edward Crume of Memphis, who is charged with theft up property up to $10,000 and burglary (auto).

The following defendants entered guilty pleas and received sentences, fines, and/or court orders: Paula A. Arnold of Camden, who pled guilty to probation violation. She was ordered to serve 30 days. A failure to appear charge was dismissed.

Kevin Green of 2621 McLemoresville Road, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to driving on a suspended license, possession of alcohol under 21, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed on supervised probation for six months and fined $300. Charges of failure to appear, speeding, and violation of financial responsibility were dismissed.

Kevin L. Sawyers of 776 Magnolia Avenue, McKenzie, who pled guilty to failure to appear and probation violation. He was ordered to serve 30 days and his probation was revoked. A charge of driving on a revoked license was dismissed.

Mildred Walker of 37 Florida Avenue, McKenzie, who pled guilty to probation violation. She was ordered to serve 30 days.

Heather Wallace of Trenton, who pled guilty to theft up to $1,000 (two counts). She was placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Brandy Lee Webb of Paris, who pled guilty to theft up to $1,000. She was placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days. A failure to appear charge was dismissed.

Toni L. Craig of Camden, who pled guilty to theft up to $1,000 and probation violation. Craig’s probation was revoked. Charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication were dismissed.

Michael Crews of 35 Poplar Knolls, McKenzie, who pled guilty to probation violation. His probation was revoked.

Michael Lee Crews of Henry, who pled guilty to driving on a cancelled license. He was ordered to serve 10 days and placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 19 days.

Jeremy D. Hatch of Lexington, who pled guilty to possession/ casual exchange of meth. He was ordered to serve 30 days, placed on supervised probation for 10 months and 29 days, and fined $750. A charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.

Jeannie Kathy Roberts of 3635 Westport Road, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to probation violation. She was ordered to serve 10 days.

Brian Sawyer of 502 Walnut Avenue, McKenzie, who pled guilty to public intoxication. No sentence listed.

Rachel Smothers of 100 South Forks Creek Road, Huntingdon, who pled guilt to theft up to $1,000. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended), placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, and ordered not to have contact with Walmart for one year.

Richard James Stacy of 124 Winchester Street, McKenzie, who pled guilty to contempt of court. He was ordered to serve 30 days. Charges of domestic assault and failure to appear were dismissed.

Christopher Eugene Townes of 886 David Street, McKenzie, who pled guilty to public intoxication. He was fined $50.

The following defendants were grant pre-trial or judicial diversions: Sarah Day Brooker of Dukedom for failure to appear and simple possession/casual exchange. A motor vehicle light law violation was dismissed.

Billie S. Holladay of 660 Ferguson Cemetery Road, Cedar Grove, for resisting arrest.

Kathryn Jastrzembski of 125 Highland Street, Bruceton, for simple possession/casual exchange.

Tom O’Bryant of 329 Parker Store Road, Cedar Grove, for allowing a dog to run at large.

Serena A. Bates of 79 Humphreys Road, Huntingdon, for cruelty to animals.

Nicholas Ryan Dill of 4377 Highway 105, Trezevant, who pled guilty to simple possession/ casual exchange. He was placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and fined $250. A charge of driving on a suspended license was dismissed.

Annastasia C. Jackson of 415 Hillcourt, Huntingdon, for solicitation of false reports.

Cody Allan Rimmer of 307 Hurt Street, Trezevant, for cruelty to animals. Two additional cruelty to animals charges were dismissed.

All charges were dismissed against the following defendants: Valarie A. Buck of 115 Weather Street, Huntingdon, for theft up to $1,000.

Takeyvia Jeanes of 147 Beasley Street, Apt. 1, Huntingdon, for failure to appear.

Traci L. McDaniel-Davenport of 294 McCall Street, Huntingdon, for disorderly conduct.

Robert T. Morton of Poplar Lane, Bruceton, for failure to appear.

Robert Thomas Morton of 229 North Wyatt Street, Bruceton, for attempted assault.

Jessica Rose Curtis of 50 Walnut Circle, McKenzie, for disorderly conduct and child abuse, neglect, or endangerment (two counts).

Antonio Ford of 3515 Green Allen Springs Road, Huntingdon, for aggravated burglary and theft up to $1,000.

Deena Rachelle Orr of 175 Horn Lane, Huntingdon, for contempt of court.