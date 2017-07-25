Carroll County Sheriff ’s Reports

Breaking News
Vandalism — Deputies are investigating a case of vandalism. Hope Johnson reported to deputies that sometime between July 16 and 17 her home was broken into. Deputies found that entry was made through a window. There were holes in the walls, the floors were pulled up, furniture was torn apart, vents were pulled out, and more. Damages were estimated at $5,000.

Theft — Deputies are investigating a theft. Darrell Williams reported to deputies on July 14 that tools had been stolen from his property. A toolbox filled with tools and a 15-foot log chain was taken.

