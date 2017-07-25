Hudgins Signs with Bethel Baseball

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

McKENZIE (July 28) — Colin Hudgins, a 2016 West Carroll graduate and standout pitcher for the War Eagles, signed on Friday to take the mound for the Wildcats.

He is transferring to Bethel University after a year at Jackson State Community College. The sophomore Business Management major told The Banner he missed playing ball and is excited for the opportunity to play at the next level. He added that he’s happy to be playing close to home and representing Carroll County.

Wildcat Head Coach Rusty Thompson said of Hudgins, “He looked good in his tryout. We know he can be competitive on the mound, and sooner rather than later he’ll be ready to compete at a higher level. He was successful at West Carroll, and we love having people from the area on the team.”

Coach Thompson noted that one of the things that stood out about Colin was his knuckleball. “That’s a pitch you don’t see often.” The Wildcats like to show opponents a variety of pitching styles and speed over the course of a series, and the addition of a knuckleballer strengthens that strategy greatly.

The Wildcats compete in the NAIA’s Southern States Athletic Conference.

Photo by Brad Sam/The Banner