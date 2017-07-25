Huntingdon Police Reports

Domestic Assault — A Union City man was arrested July 1. Lieutenant Angela Barker charged Dennis Lewis, 27, with domestic assault. According to Barker’s report, officers received several open line 911 calls from somewhere between the 500 and 510 Hillcourt area. After speaking with several people in the area, officers found Lewis’s girlfriend, who admitted she had made the calls because Lewis had assaulted her. She had visible injuries to the arms and face and was transported to Baptist Memorial.

Domestic Assault — A Huntingdon man was arrested July 6. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Shemile Adams, 33, with domestic assault. According to Bennett’s report, officers responded to an address on Gin Street. The victim and two witnesses told officers that when the victim had put her finger in Adams’s face, he smacked it away and then struck her in the face with a closed fist.

DUI — A Yuma man was arrested July 3. Patrolman Cody Walker charged Matthew M. Pierce, 44, with DUI and simple possession of schedule VI. According to Walker’s report, officers received complaints about a white PT Cruiser swerving on Highway 22. Officers found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Pierce was the driver. Pierce and the inside of the vehicle were covered in vomit. When Walker patted Peirce down, marijuana was found in his pocket. Pierce was taken to Baptist Memorial for a blood alcohol test.

Theft — A McKenzie woman was arrested July 14. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Donna Vinson, 51, with theft over $1,000. According to Bennett’s report, Major Market’s manager reported to officers that Vinson had been stealing from the store. Vinson admitted to officers that over the last six months she had stolen $53.30 worth of items from the store four times per week.

Drug Paraphernalia — A Huntingdon woman was cited into court July 11. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Stacy Parker, 44, with driving on a revoked driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Bennett’s report, Parker was stopped for speeding and a computer check of her license showed it to be revoked. A pipe was found during a search of the car.

Drug Possession — A Dresden woman was arrested July 8. Patrolman Michael Sevarns charged Sarah Brooker, 25, with simple possession. Sevarns reported that a vehicle was stopped for having a brake light out. After getting consent, officers searched the vehicle and found a cigarillo wrapper with marijuana inside. Brooker admitted that the marijuana was hers.

Driving on Revoked — A Cedar Grove man was cited into court July 10. Sergeant Brad Allen charged Randy Collins, 35, with driving on a revoked license. According to Allen’s report, Collins was stopped for speeding and a computer check of his license showed it to be revoked.

Driving on Revoked — A Paris man was cited into court July 17. Sergeant Brad Allen charged Jared Ainscough, 30, with driving on a revoked license. According to Allen’s report, Ainscough was stopped while driving for having a taillight out. A computer check of his license showed it to be revoked.

Driving on a Revoked — A Huntingdon man was cited into court July 2. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Alvin McClerkin, 65, with driving on a revoked license. According to Bennett’s report, McClerkin was stopped for speeding. His license was revoked.