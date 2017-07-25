McKenzie Police Reports

Simple possession or casual exchange / drug paraphernalia / driving on suspended — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on July 18 at approximately 8:31 p.m., the officer, upon observing a non-working vehicle tag light on a gold-colored, 2003 Toyota Camry, stopped the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Raymond Earl Lockett, 39, Booker Street, McKenzie, advised the officer that he did not have a valid license due to non-payment of fines in Henry County. A computer check revealed that Lockett’s license was suspended out of Carroll County General Sessions Court for failure to show proof of insurance on April 29, 2017. In addition, Lockett’s license was suspended out of Henry County Genereal Sessions Court for failure to satisfy fines / costs / taxes on criminal offense on May 6, 2013. After Lockett was unable to provide proof of insurance on the 2003 Toyota Camry he was driving, the vehicle, per MPD policy, was towed to MPD impound lot. Upon inventory search of the vehicle, the officer found a small plastic bag in the vehicle console containing 0.3 grams of marijuana. Also found inside the vehicle was a silver-colored scale and a package of cigarillos. Lockett was then charged with the listed offenses.