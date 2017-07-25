Property Transfers

John W. Jr. and Sherrye E. Robinson to John W. Jr. and Sherrye Elaine Carter Robinson and others in District 1.

Carroll Bank & Trust to John T. and Linda Newsome in District 11.

Bardie R. and Zada Faye Tate Depriest to Stephen Chaney in District 20.

Ann Seavers to Alan Hinson in District 2.

Larry and Sylvia Simmons to Darrell Ridgely in District 1.

Darrell Ridgely to Darrell Ridgely in District 5.

Thomas B. Miller to Thomas Riley Miller.

JPMorgan Chase Bank to Savannah Jackson. Thomas Riley Miller to Thomas B. Miller.

Peggy Sue McComsey to Donald H. Finch in District 11.

Beverly J. Cooper to Beverly J. Cooper and others in District 22.

Clyde Allen Guillett and others to Clyde Allen Guillett and others in District 2.

Lisa B. McCaslin and Ryan Griffin to Pamela R. Bohanek in District 4.

Lee Nicholson to Rob Arnett.

James Garry and Cheri J. McArthur to Ashley D. Smith in District 21.

Kaffie Hicks Greene and others to Jeremy Dakota and Jeremy Chad Hicks in District 1.

James W. Christian to Tina Turner in District 11.

Maron Gant to Daniel K. Connell in District 5.

Verlon B. Fundeburk Jr. to Lori Dee Pinson in District 5.

Charles D. Jr. and Carla D. Sanders to James L. and Mary L. Roth in District 23.

Terry K. Sellers to Dale R. and Elizabeth Follett in District 11.

Jonathan B. and Rhonda B. Hill to Ricky J. and Shawna L. Fowler in District 4.

Ruel David and Margie Jane Gibson to Lincoln P. and Christopher Webb in District 11.