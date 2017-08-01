CALENDAR

LIBERTY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH REVIVAL

Liberty United Methodist Church, located three miles east of McKenzie in the Macedonia community, is holding its annual revival August 13-16. On Sunday, August 13, a pot-luck meal at 6 p.m. will be followed by a sermon by pastor Sylvia Newman at 7 p.m. The Carroll County Choir will also be at the meeting. On August 14-16, evangelist Bro. James Smith will speak with services beginning each evening at 7 p.m. Pastor Newman and the congregation invite everyone to come out and receive a blessing.

GREATER ENON CAR WASH, RIBEYE, BAKE SALE

Greater Enon Missionary Baptist Church will sponsor a car wash and ribeye and bake sale at Save-a-Lot in McKenzie on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

GREATER ENON MEN’S, WOMEN’S DAY

Greater Enon Baptist Church is hosting Men’s and Women’s Day on August 13 at 2:30 p.m. Reverend Thomas Taylor, Union Grove Baptist Church, Puryear, is the guest speaker. Please come out and support the men and women.

BEASLEY/ELLIS FAMILY REUNION

Beasley/Ellis Family Reunion is Saturday, August 12,. There will be a potluck lunch at Spring Creek Church, 39 Hwy 152, Spring Creek, Tenn., located north of Jackson off Hwy 70, or south of Huntingdon approximately 20 miles from Huntingdon off Hwy 70.

CARROLL COUNTY RESOLUTIONS COMMITTEE TO MEET

The Carroll County Resolutions Committee meets Monday, August 7 at 9 a.m. at the Carroll County Mayor’s Office at 625 High Street, Suite 101, Huntingdon. The public is invited to attend.

TABLE TENNIS TOURNAMENT AT SWEET TEA FESTIVAL

The inaugural Southern Fried and Sweet Tea Festival Table Tennis Tournament is Saturday, August 26 at Bethel University’s Vera Low Center. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m.; play begins at 9. This is a singlesonly, round robin tournament open to the first 25 players to register.

Entry is $20 and must be received by August 21. Make checks payable to Chris Edlin; mail to 95 Winston Ave., McKenzie, TN 38201. For more information, call 731-352-0158 or email cedlin10@bellsouth.net.

Prize money will be awarded to first and second place in each division (determined by the number of entries); the winner of “A” skill level is guaranteed $ 200.

REVIVAL AT PLEASANT GREEN CUMBERLAND PRESBYTERIAN

Pleasant Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church (Campground), in the Idlewid-Holly Leaf Road, is holding a revival August 6-9. Sunday night services are 6 p.m. with refreshments following. Monday to Wednesday, services begin at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Pastor is Larry Fry.

EPHESUS MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH REVIVAL

Ephesus Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a revival, August 6-11. Services are 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, and 7 p.m. the remainder of the week. Evangelist is Michael Hilliard. The church is located in Hollow Rock.

REVIVAL AT SEMINARY UMC

Seminary United Methodist Church is hosting a three-day revival on August 6, 7, and 8. Evangelists is Don Williams. On Sunday, August 6, a fellowship meal is 6 p.m. followed by church services. Monday and Tuesday services are 7 p.m. The church is located between McKenzie and Greenfield off Hwy 124, on State Route 190 South. Special music is provided each evening. Brother James Smith is the pastor. Come and be blessed.

MCKENZIE INDUSTRIAL BOARD MEETS MONTHLY

McKenzie Industrial Board meets the second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., in the former railroad depot building.

OLIVE BRANCH CEMETERY DAY

Cemetery day at Olive Branch Cemetery is Friday, August 4. A potluck meal will be served at noon. Donations may be mailed to Earl Davis 1800 Hwy 140 N, Cottage Grove, TN 38224.

OVERCOMERS SUPPORT GROUP

Overcomers is a support group to help individuals and families overcome and manage addiction, anger, depression, codependency and alcoholism. Overcomers meet every Tuesday night at Overflow Church from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. For more information, contact Cruz Legens at 731-514-8902 or Erin Legens at 731-514-9255.

GRIEFSHARE SUPPORT GROUP SERIES

GriefShare support group begins its first 13-week cycle Wednesday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in McKenzie. Those seeking help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend are welcome to begin attending at any point. Each session is self-contained, so it is not necessary to attend in sequence. Missed sessions can be made up during the next 13-week cycle. To register or for more information, call 731-352-2440.

AA MEETINGS AT MCKENZIE HOSPITAL

McKenzie Regional Hospital is sponsoring Alcoholic Anonymous on Sundays, 8-9 and Wednesdays, 8-9. For information, phone Robert H. at 731-4182772 or George P. at 731-418-2243.

MCKENZIE-CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting summer clothing at this time. Please be sure those are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. The store is closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday-Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!