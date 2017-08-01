Carroll County General Sessions

The following defendants were bound over to the Grand Jury last week in Carroll County General Sessions Court: David Lee Keul of 1661 Rimmer Road, Atwood, who is charged with DUI (first offense), violation of implied consent, and possession of a legend drug.

Robert Davis Bennett of 18600 West Main Street, Huntingdon, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear (two counts), and driving on a suspended license.

Ruth E. Fink of Saulsbury, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange.

Keith M. Patterson of Martin, who is charged with auto burglary, giving false reports to an officer, and criminal trespassing.

The following defendants entered guilty pleas and received sentences, fines, and/or court orders: Jason Brinkman of 357 Clark Street, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to probation violation. He was ordered to serve 30 days.

Marcus Hernandez of 107 Hemlock Street, Bruceton, who pled guilty to assault. He was fined $100.

Taylor D. Jobe of 149 A Winchester Street, McKenzie, who pled guilty to simple possession/ casual exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was fined $375.

Kevin A Lambuth of 167 Alabama Street, McKenzie, who pled guilty to DUI (first offense), simple possession/casual exchange, and possession of a handgun while under the influence. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended), placed on supervised probation for one term of 11 months and 29 days and two terms of 11 months and 27 days, ordered to serve 48 hours in jail, fined $1,100, and ordered not to drive with loss of license for one year. Charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, underage purchase of beer, speeding, and violation of financial responsibility were dismissed.

Laura M. Lee of Paris, who pled guilty to vandalism up to $1,000. She was placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, ordered to pay full restitution, and ordered to have no contact with Walmart of Huntingdon.

Raymond Earl Lockett of 87 Booker Street, McKenzie, who pled guilty to simple possession/ casual exchange and driving on a revoked license. He was placed on unsupervised probation for six months and fined $350. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

Michael McClellan of Martin, who pled guilty to theft up to $1,000. He was ordered to serve 48 hours, placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 27 days, and fined $100.

Steven Pinkston of 146 Lexington Street, Bruceton, who pled guilty to probation violation. He was ordered to serve 30 days.

Sherrise Alfreda Robinson of 160 West Jackson Street, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to violation of compulsory school attendance. She was placed on unsupervised probation for six months.

William David Robinson of Camden, who pled guilty to reckless endangerment. He was ordered to serve 10 days, placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 19 days, and fined $1,500. Charges of violation of implied consent, expired registration, motor vehicle light law violation, and violation of financial responsibility were dismissed.

Alleina F. Rose of 149 A. Winchester Street, McKenzie, who pled guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. She was fined $125.

Brandon Nicholas Vestal of 810 Paris Pike, McKenzie, who pled guilty to theft up to $1,000. He was ordered to serve 48 hours, placed on supervised probation for six months and unsupervised probation for five months and 27 days, fined $100, ordered to pay full restitution, and ordered to have no contact with Walmart.

•John Daniel Williams of Nashville, who pled guilty to failure to appear. He was ordered to serve 30 days.

Larry Williams of 700 High Street, Hollow Rock, who pled guilty to probation violation. He was ordered to serve 30 days.

Pablo Martinez of 50 Allen Street, McKenzie, who pled guilty to failure to appear. He was ordered to serve two days and placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 27 days.

Augusta Michelle Triplett of 110 School Street, McLemoresville, who pled guilty to failure to appear. She was ordered to serve 30 days and placed on supervised probation for 10 months and 29 days.

The following defendants were granted pre-trial or judicial diversions: Amy L. Hale of Jackson for theft up to $1,000.

Trevor Wade Keymon of 75 Park Street, McLemoresville, for reckless driving. A charge of violation of financial responsibility was dismissed.

Whitney Leann Kirkpatrick of 711 Main Street North, McKenzie, for attempted assault.

Jessica Leigh Doster Marr of 208 Randall Street, McKenzie, for theft up to $1,000.

All charges were dismissed against the following defendants: Laura Ann Darnell of 1171 Highway 190, McKenzie, for driving on a suspended license.

Jacob R. Smith of Trenton for DUI (first offense).

Jerry D. Gibson of Dresden for theft of merchandise up to $1,000.