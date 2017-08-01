Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Drug Possession — A Huntingdon woman, a Huntingdon man, and a Wildersville man were all arrested July 24. Deputy Dennis Adkins charged Franklin McFadden, 46, of Huntingdon, Baryon Johnson, 44, of Wildersville, and Brittany Layhew, 32, of Huntingdon with possession of schedule VI with intent to deliver. Layhew was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II. Adkins reported that deputies spotted a vehicle Layhew was driving in an empty parking lot. After the vehicle left, deputies followed it to identify the vehicle through its plates. Layhew sped up to avoid deputies. Eventually, deputies caught up with the vehicle when it stopped at a residence. Layhew was driving and McFadden and Johnson were passengers. As deputies spoke with them, they could smell marijuana coming from the car. Deputies found 2.88 ounces of marijuana under a seat during a search of the vehicle. They also found a straw and a hydrocodone pill in Layhew’s purse.

Animal Cruelty — Deputy Scotty Davis charged Jessica Foster, 40, of Hollow Rock with two counts of animal cruelty on July 27. Davis reported that deputies received a tip that Foster’s two horses were in deplorable condition. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found two emaciated horses in a lot that had no pasture, food, or water. Foster surrendered the horses to a rescue organization.

Theft — James Lee of Huntingdon reported to deputies that on July 24 several tools were stolen from his garage. The estimated value of the missing property is $694.

Assault — A Lexington woman was arrested July 23. Deputy Christopher Adams charged Penny Renae Adkisson, 33, with simple assault. According to Adams’s report, Penny arrived at the home of her former mother- in-law, Elnora Adkisson, to pick up her children. After she arrived, Penny and Elnora became involved in an altercation. According to Penny’s boyfriend, Elnora started the altercation. According to Jason and Amber Adkisson, Penny started the altercation. Elnora sustained minor injuries, as did Jason when he tried to break up the fight.

Theft — Nadine Josey of Hollow Rock reported to deputies on July 21 that someone had broken into her home. A shotgun, revolver, and antique Babe Ruth knife were all stolen.