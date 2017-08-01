Huntingdon Police Reports

Domestic Assault — A Huntingdon woman was arrested July 25. Sergeant Chris Cole charged Sierra Ford, 24, with domestic assault and disorderly conduct. According to Cole’s report, officers were dispatched to Ford’s father’s apartment, where she had been banging on the door. Sierra was upset about a matter that had taken place earlier that day and refused to leave. While officers tried to speak with her father, Sierra continued to yell even after being warned that she would be placed under arrest for disorderly conduct if she did not stop. As she was being placed under arrest, she threw her glasses, striking her father in the face.

DUI — A McKenzie man was arrested July 20. Patrolman James Kelley charged Tommie Webb, 76, with DUI. According to Kelley’s report, officers received reports of a small SUV driving south in the northbound lane of Highway 22. Officers located the vehicle and stopped it. Webb was the driver. He smelled of alcohol. After failing sobriety tests, he told officers he had been drinking beer and smoking marijuana. He said that after his family and friends ran out of beer he had gone to buy more.

Theft — A McKenzie man was arrested July 21. Sergeant Brad Allen charged Brandon Lee Vestal, 18, with theft under $1,000. According to Allen’s report, officers were dispatched to Walmart in regards to a shoplifter. Store security said Vestal had taken several items without paying.

Drug Possession — A Hollow Rock man was arrested July 20. Patrolman Cody Walker charged Gary Norwood, 37, with possession of schedule II with intent. According to Walker’s report, a 911 call was made to report someone selling drugs. Officers went to an address the caller is sometimes known to be at and found Norwood, Dantrell Wilkes, and Darlareisa White there. Norwood was standing on the porch, holding a black baton. Officers searched the area Norwood had been standing in and found 10 grams of methamphetamine.

Vandalism — A Paris woman was cited into court July 20. Sergeant Chris Cole charged Lauren Lee, 32, with vandalism. According to Cole’s report, Walmart store security saw Lee open the box for a hair straightening iron and try to conceal the item. She left the box on the shelf. When she tried to leave the store, employees questioned her about the straightening iron. She told them that when she saw police officers in the store she left it on a shelf. Officers found the box and the straightening iron, but the package was too damaged for the straightening iron to be placed back in it for sale.

Theft — A Bruceton man was cited into court July 20. Sergeant Chris Cole charged Kaelin Dwayne Willis, 21, with theft under $1,000. According to Cole’s report, officers were at Walmart on an unrelated case when Willis approached them and said that he had stolen a phone from the store on July 2 and wanted to turn himself in. Store security confirmed that he was a suspect and that the phone had been taken.

Car Accident — Patrolman Brian Bennett responded to a car accident on July 19. Savanna Reed of Clarksburg was driving down Paris Street off of the Court Square when Amy Hart of Reagan backed out of a parking space into Reed’s vehicle.

Car Accident — Patrolman Brian Bennett responded to a car accident July 14. Kenneth Whitson of McKenzie rear-ended Roy Barlow, also of McKenzie, as they were both turning right to Walmart.