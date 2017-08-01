McKenzie Police Reports

Driving on suspended / revoked driver license, speeding — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Steven Scott, on July 24 at 2:15 p.m., the officer, accompanied by MPD Sergeant Kyle Beauchamp, performed a traffic stop on a gold-colored vehicle traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver, identified as Malik Cordell Flagg, 20, Old Castle Drive, Murfreesboro, admitted to the officer that his driver license was suspended. A computer check verified that Flagg’s license was suspended on May 22, 2017 for failure to appear for trial. At that time, Flagg was cited into Carroll County General Session Court for driving while license suspended and into McKenzie City Court on August 21 for speeding.

Driving on suspended / revoked driver license, contraband in a penal institution, simple possession or casual exchange — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Jeremiah Brooks, On July 25 at approximately 1:59 p.m., the officer was dispatched to assist Huntingdon Police Department in apprehending two subjects possibly involved in a theft at Walmart and were traveling northbound on Highway 22 in a black-colored Jeep. Upon observing the vehicle, the officer performed a traffic stop. The officer, upon speaking with the driver, identified as Michael McClellan, 29, Summer Street, Martin, a computer check revealed that his license were suspended second offense. At that time, the driver was arrested and transported to Carroll County Jail. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Kristin A. McClellan, 27, same address listed, was taken into custody for questioning in reference to the theft at Walmart. The officer advised the subjects prior to transport to Carroll County Jail that additional charges would be placed if illegal contraband was found in their possession via intake at the facility. During intake, a Carroll County Sheriff ’s Correctional Officer found two Xanax pills in Ms. McClellan’s purse. Upon admitting that the pills belonged to her, Ms. McClellan was charged with simple possession of schedule IV and introduction of drugs into a penal facility.

Domestic assault — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Trey Boucher, on July 25 at approximately 8:19 p.m., Katherine P. Trull, 21, Forrest Circle, McKenzie, and her husband, identified as James A. Trull, 32, same addressee listed, got into an argument in a vehicle parked in front of their residence at which time Mrs. Trull stated that her husband put his hand on her face and pushed her out of the vehicle. She stated that when she attempted to re-enter the vehicle, Mr. Trull allegedly closed the vehicle door on her arm. The report noted that Mrs. Trull did have a mark on her left elbow. A witness informed the officer that she saw Mr. Trull close the door on his wife’s arm. Mr. Trull was arrested for assault and transported to Carroll County Jail. The report further noted that Mr. Trull was arrested in May, 2017 for domestic assault on Mrs. Trull. Mr. Trull’s vehicle was ceased by MPD due to his driver license being revoked.

Aggravated assault, false imprisonment — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on July 28 at approximately 9:44 p.m., the officer was dispatched to the Vera Low Building on the campus of Bethel University regarding a possible domestic assault that occurred at a residence located on Stonewall Street. Upon arrival, the officer spoke to Heather M. Creasy, 30, North Stonewall Street, McKenzie, and observed red marks on her neck, a bite mark on her finger, a red mark on her leg, a cut on her face, and noted that she was crying and very upset. Mrs. Creasy advised that her husband, identified as Jason William Creasy, 37, same address listed, had been beating her while he was on top of her in bed and proceeded to strangle her. She said she was able to get free and ran toward the Vera Low Building where she informed Bethel University security guards of the situation and asked them to call MPD. The report noted that Mr. Creasy was charged with the listed offenses.

Joyriding, driving on suspended / revoked license, DUI — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Jeremiah Brooks, On July 28 at approximately 3:23 p.m., the officer was dispatched to a local liquor store in reference to possible intoxicated driver. Upon observing a silver-colored, Jeep Liberty matching the description given by an anonymous caller stating the vehicle was driving erratically. The officer spoke with the driver, identified as Danny L. Hall, 73, West End Avenue, McKenzie, and smelled a strong odor of intoxicating beverage on the person. At that time, the officer asked Mr. Hall to perform field sobriety testing in which he performed poorly. Mr. Hall then submitted to blood alcohol testing. A computer check of Mr. Hall’s license revealed that his license was revoked on November 18, 2015 out of Carroll County for DUI. The report noted that the vehicle Mr. Hall was driving matched the description of a vehicle taken from a residence located on West End Avenue. Mr. Hall stated that he had borrowed the vehicle belonging to his daughter, Amanda K. Hall, 38, same address listed, to go to the store, Ms. Hall stated she did not give Mr. Hall permission to take her vehicle and called MPD to report the vehicle missing. Mr. Hall was placed under arrest for the listed offenses.

Assault, indecent exposure, resisting arrest — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Steven Scott, the officer responded to a call from McKenzie Medical Center involving a 38-year old woman leaving the facility naked. Upon locating the person, the officer was able to persuade her to return to the facility. Later that day, the officer was summoned back to McKenzie Medical Center regarding the same patient leaving the facility naked. Upon locating the subject in a cotton field behind the facility, the officer’s attempts to persuade her to return to the facility failed and he placed her under arrest and transported her to Carroll County Jail. After attempting to spit on the officer as he transported her to jail, the subject did spit on a corrections officer inside the jail while she was being booked.

Drug paraphernalia — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Steven Scott, on July 30, the officer was dispatched to a call regarding a non-responsive person inside a residence located on Hamilton Street. Upon arriving at the home, the officer located a person lying under pillows in an unresponsive state in the corner of a room. After a few minutes, the subject, identified as Tina M. Padin, 33, Hamilton Street, McKenzie, laid down in the bed. After learning that Ms. Padin was diabetic, EMS was summoned to assist her. After receiving permission to search the room, the officer located two meth pipes and a grinder. EMS transported Padin to McKenzie Regional Hospital. The report noted that Padin has an active cite out of Carroll County and that a cite warrant will be issued for possession of drug paraphernalia.