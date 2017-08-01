Paris-Henry County Chamber Hosting Employment Law Seminar

Breaking News
PARIS — Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free employment law seminar on August 15, 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Chamber, 2508 East Wood Street, Paris.

The seminar includes: EEOC update, worker’s compensation – how the new system works; employment litigation, and the top ten mistakes employers make with employees.

The seminar is presented at no cost by Wimberly Lawson Wright Davis and Jones, PLLC and the Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce.

To pre-register, phone 731642-3431 or e-mail pariscoc@paristnchamber.com.

