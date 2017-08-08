Area Property Transfers

Paul Wayne Keith to Paul Wayne Keith.

Triple S Health Care Center, Inc. to Carroll County Real Estate Investors, LLC in District 22.

John T. Simonton to Carroll County Real Estate Investors, LLC in District 22.

John F. Simonton to Carroll County Real Estate Investors, LLC in District 22.

Jon Jeremy Seymour to Melissa and Keith Brotemarkle in District 6.

Eileen M. Riddick to Andrew Scott Wilson in District 4.

Lisa Ann Solinger to Larry W. and Dianne B. Anderson in District 4.

David S. and Beverly C. Duncan to Karlene Ellis Cheatham in District 4.

Tommy G. and Patricia Long to Carlton Ray Knight in District 2.

Reba Ann Foster and others to Cheryl J. Hubbard in District 4.

Tracy Renee Yundt to Allen Craig and Janet Renee Kee in District 8.

Jerry T. McDaniel to Jerry T. McDaniel in District 13.

Robert A. and Ricky L. Chandler to Justin B. and Rachel L. Johns in District 11.

Aubrey Phillip Kyle and others to WT Acquisitions, LLC in District 7.

Aubrey Phillip Kyle and others to TA Land, LLC in District 7.

Cynthia Dianne Reynolds to Wayne C. and Christian W. Trevathan in District 19. JPMorgan Chase Bank to Jeffrey A. Koning in District 24.

Ronnie and Debra Breeden to Joseph N. Breeden in District 14.

Margaret Ann Perritt Moore to Larry Don and Terrie Lynn Lay in District 23.

Linda Lassater Moore and others to Michael L. and Kimberly Creasy in District 4.

April Dodd to Frank G. Dodd in District 11.

Sharon Ann Messina and others to Sharon Ann Messina in District 4.

Linda Jo Hester to Linda Jo Hester and others in District 11.

Troy D. Hollingsworth to Billy Ganus Hollingsworth in District 16.

Michael Drew Stephens Sr. to Sherri Green Stephens.

Randall A. Willis to Tametria Peacock in District 16.

Della Marie Rich to Deborah Rich Williams in District 11.

Della Marie Rich to James R. and Dennis E. Rich in District 11.

Judi A. and Michael P. Murphy to Ronald J. Flowers in District 12.

Charles and Phyllis C. Chandler to David S. and Beverly C. Duncan in District 4.

Vonell Fowler to John Anthony and Teresa Jean Tate in District 16.

Eric and Claudine Lindsey to Betty P. Hart in District 14.

Linda S. Brinkman to Paul E. and Jennifer L. Brinkman in District 11.