Carroll County General Sessions

The following cases were bound over to the Grand Jury: Marvin Gaston Jr., Highland Drive, McKenzie: residential and work restrictions.

Eric Milton Knight, Big Buck Road, Trezevant: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment- deadly weapon involved-attempt.

Anthony C. Sparks, Market Street, Paris: schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess. Meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent. Simple possession / casual exchange / two counts. Possession unlawful drug paraphernalia-attempt. Driving while license revoked. Light law-motor vehicle. Financial responsibility law.

The following cases were disposed: Markel T. Allen, Highway 22, Huntingdon: violation of protective order-conditions of release- dismissed.

Christopher D. Barcio, Old Paris- Murray Road, Paris: failure to appear-misdemeanor-dismissed. DUI # 1-11 months and 29 days suspended, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation, $350 fine plus court costs, 48 hours jail, loss of license one year, probation term of 11 months and 29 days with SSI. Implied consent-misdemeanor- dismissed. Driving while license suspended-dismissed. Unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities-$150 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 48 hours, 11 months and 27 days unsupervised probation. Registration expired- dismissed.

Jonnie Brown, Barrett Lane, Humboldt: theft (up to $1,000) / two counts. On each count-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Walmart, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 6 months supervised probation, remainder on unsupervised.

James Leon Dorris, Lakewood Lake Lane, Huntingdon: failure to appear-misdemeanor-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days. Worthless checks-up to $1,000-no fine and cost on guilty plea, restitution to be paid in full.

Jillian C. Goble, Highway 70, Huntingdon: child abuse / neglect / endangerment-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days, 10 months and 29 days supervised probation. DUI #1-11 months and 29 days suspended, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation, $350 fine plus court costs, 48 hours jail, loss of license one year, probation term of 11 months and 29 days with SSI. Drivers to exercise due care-dismissed.

William Scott Greer, Highway 140 South, Gleason: worthless checks-up to $1,000-dismissed.

Ashley Michelle Heath, Winston Road, McKenzie: failure to appear-misdemeanor-dismissed.

Stephanie Houston, County Highway 534, Caruthersville, Missouri: indecent exposure-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 6 months, 6 months supervised probation. Disorderly conduct-dismissed. Resist stop, arrest, search (no weapon)-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 6 months, 6 months supervised probation. Assault-attempt-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 6 months, 6 months supervised probation.

Pamela J. Lowe, Edwards Street, Paris: failure to appear-misdemeanor- no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days, 11 months and 27 days unsupervised probation. Driving while license suspended- dismissed-cost to defendant, driver has driver license.

Holly L. Pearcy, Twin Church Road, Scotts Hill: driving while license canceled-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 5 months and 20 days supervised probation.

Joseph M. Sellers, Eli Brown Road, McKenzie: driving while license suspended-dismissed.

Mercedes L. Talley, Highway 77, McLemoresville: child abuse / neglect / endangerment: no fine and cost on guilty plea, time served, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Jessica N. Trull, Highway 219, Huntingdon: financial responsibility law-dismissed.

Markel T. Allen, Highway 22, Huntingdon: violation of protection order-conditions of release- dismissed. Assault-attempt- no contact with victim, no fine and cost on deferred probation- supervised, 11 months and 9 days supervised probation.

James Henry Brown II, Hillcourt Circle, Huntingdon: domestic assault-$50 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Willie K. Clemons, Paw Paw Lane, McKenzie: schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess-dismissed. Purchasing alcoholic beverages for child-alcohol and drug assessment and follow recommendations, perform 10 hours of community service.

Dakota Crutcher, South Carroll Street, Bruceton: joyriding-unauthorized use of automobile / other vehicles-10 hours community service, pre-trial diversion until March 15, 2018.

William Cummings, Linden Street, McKenzie: public intoxication-$ 50 fine and cost on guilty plea. Unlawful possession of weapon- dismissed. Simple possession or casual exchange-dismissed.

James M. Entrekin, Allen Street, McKenzie: public intoxication-$ 50 fine and cost on guilty plea. Failure to appear-misdemeanor- no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days, credit for time served.

Winston D. Faulkner, Union Street, Gleason: probation violation- no fine and cost on guilty plea, partial revocation, to serve 30 days.

Amanda Flippin, Forrest Avenue, McKenzie: probation violation- no fine and cost on guilty plea, p4robation revoked, appeal expires August 14, 2017.

Marvin Gaston Jr., Highland Drive, McKenzie: violation of community corrections / three counts-all counts dismissed. Sexual offender registration form contents required-dismissed.

Joshua L. Goode, Cedar Street, Bruceton: simple possession / casual exchange-$250 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Ashlyn Renee Mallett, Jordan Avenue, McKenzie: theft (up to $1,000)-pre-trial diversion until January 18, 2018.

Franklin Dugal McFadden, Holmes Mill Road, Huntingdon: simple possession / casual exchange-$ 250 fine and cost on guilty plea, time served, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation.

Jeffrey Scott Ray, Highway 114, Hollow Rock: aggravated assault- dismissed. Reckless driving- no contact with Paxton Weir, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months unsupervised probation.

Wesley Cliff Stewart, Highway 22, Huntingdon: theft (up to $1,000)-dismissed.

Destiny Leigh Wilson, Hillcourt Circle, Huntingdon: theft (up to $1,000)-no contacts with Pockets-Huntingdon, pre-trial diversion until July 25, 2018. Failure to appear- misdemeanor-pre-trial diversion plea entered.