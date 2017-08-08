Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Theft — The Sheriff’s Department is looking into the recent theft of a license plate. William Hargrove of McLemoresville told deputies on August 1 that the plate had been missing for a couple of days.

Domestic Assault — A Cedar Grove man was arrested August 1 after allegedly attacking a woman at their mutual residence. Deputy Michael Mulligan charged Robert Timothy Cook, 29, of 160 Highway 220 with domestic assault. According to Mulligan’s report, Mary Gordon (same address) told officers that she and Cook got into a verbal argument, and, at one point, she threw a pill bottle at him. Gordon said Cook then punched her in the face and stomach. Cook told officers that he hit Gordon after she threw the pill bottle at him.

Suspended License — A Huntingdon man was cited into court during an August 2 traffic stop. Deputy Dennis Adkins charged Timothy G. Chappel, 51, of 2185 Buck Ditch Road with driving on a suspended license. Adkins reported that he pulled over a silver-colored Ford Expedition driven by Chappel after observing the vehicle swerve over the center line on Buena Vista Road. A computer check showed that Chappel’s license was suspended.

Domestic Assault — A Huntingdon man was arrested August 1 after alleged threatening family members and police officers. Deputy Scotty Davis charged John Allen Mitchell, 46, of 15000 Highway 70 with domestic assault and disorderly conduct. According to Davis’ report, Mitchell’s ex-wife, Janet Mitchell, told officers that her ex-husband, after consuming 36 non-prescription cold and flu pills and drinking three bottles of Listerine, became agitated and violent and screamed at her and her child until she and her child fled to a bedroom and locked the door in fear for their safety. Davis report noted that, upon arrival, Mitchell acted in a threatening and disorderly manner toward officers.

Debit Card Fraud — Authorities are investigating a recent case of debit card fraud. Martha Anderson told officers on August 1 that someone used her debit card account to a total of $729.74 in unauthorized charges in the Memphis area.

Stolen Van — Deputies are looking for a stolen vehicle. Jack Johnson of Lavinia told officers on August 1 that he had hired his brother-in-law to put a new motor in his 1998 Dodge van, but his brother-in-law died before work on the vehicle was completed. Johnson said he thought his van was parked at his brother-in-law’s residence on Highway 220 until he recently received a ticket in the mail stating that a vehicle with his van’s plates had been fined $65.90 in unpaid toll fees in Illinois. The van is currently listed as a stolen vehicle.

Stolen Motorcycle — A motorcycle was recently stolen from a residence near Huntingdon. Brad Baker told officers on July 23 that someone entered his carport at 1799 Bethel Church Road sometime that previous night and took a blue Yamaha motorcycle belonging to his son valued at $350.