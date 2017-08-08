McKenzie Police Reports

Order of Protection Violation — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, On August 1 at approximately 7 p.m., the officer, upon performing a traffic stop, was informed that Markel T. Allen, 23, Highway 22, McKenzie had an order of protection served on July 6, 2017 filed on him by Madison B. Henson, 20, Walnut Avenue, McKenzie, who was also inside the vehicle. Allen was taken into custody for violating the order of protection.

DUI / implied consent — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, on August 3 at approximately 8:41 p.m., the officer responded to a 911 call regarding a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highland Drive and Cherrywood Avenue with a possible injury and possible DUI driver. Upon arrival, the driver of one of the vehicles, identified as Stacy D. Jewell, 56, Hinkledale Road, McKenzie, was unable to provide financial responsibility documentation for the vehicle. The report noted that Jewell was continually falling asleep behind the wheel and speaking in a non-understandable manner. When asked if she had consumed alcohol, Jewell said she had not taken any drugs or alcohol but stated that she had taken medication. Unable to perform field sobriety testing, Jewell was placed under arrest and did not consent to blood alcohol testing. She was transported to Carroll County Jail and held without bond to allow the judge to review the situation due to this being her second offense for DUI.

Vandalism — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Jeremiah Brooks, on August 2 at approximately 11:05 a.m., the officer was dispatched to a residence located on Paris Pike in reference to vandalism. Upon arrival, Sharie Marie Kalis, 28, Paris Pike, McKenzie, informed the officer that Markell C. Nolen, 29, Jo Johnson Avenue, Nashville, had kicked and damaged her television set while the two were arguing about their son. Nolen was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offense.

Domestic assault — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Jasmin Burgess, on August 4 at approximately 4:19 p.m., the officer was dispatched to abusiness located on Cedar Street in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, the officer spoke with Harley Ash Hill, 24, Thomas Jefferson Lane, Atwood, who was distraught. She stated that her husband, identified as John David Forrest, 27, Clear Lake Road, McKenzie, had hit her in the face twice as they were exchanging their child. At that time, MPD Patrolman Frank McGee was speaking with Mr. Forrest regarding the incident. Upon being identified as the culprit, Forrest was transported to Carroll County Jail and assigned a $3,000 bond.