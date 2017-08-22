Area Property Transfers

Joe McGregor to Wesley G. and Allison M. Lawrence.

Anita Bullington to Ricky Allen and Connie Lynn Fullard in District 17.

Frank Colby Sills to Edd S. and Lynn Scarbrough in District 22.

Kenneth Sr. and Barbara A. Petering to Kati A. Petering Liner in District 22.

Linda Hollingsworth to Linda Hollingsworth in District 16.

Steven Charles and Sheryl Lynn Barnes to Tara and Donald Scott Schoenthal Neutzler in District 21.

Ray and Sandra P. Hodge to Ray and Sandra P. Hodge in District 11.

Ray and Sandra P. Hodge to Rufus and Susan Chandler in District 11.

Ronald L. Doster to Casey Brent Drewry in District 22.

Shawn and Calvin McPherson to Edwin H. and Crystal L. Oliver.

David Sugarek to Danny W. Leann D. Brinkley in District 11.

Monte C. and Judith R. Cunningham to Judith R. Cunningham in District 4.

Billy and Naomi Dillahunty to James E. and Mary Jo Holmes in District 11.

Raymond P. Finch to Raymond P. Finch in District 10.

Jeremy and Jennifer Stanton Doede to Mark and Nina Potts in District 4.

Rufus Leon and Susan Prince Chandler to Jason Anthony and Carrie L. Yundt in District 14.

Martin L. Jr. and Lisa Batte to Daniel B. III and Daniel B. Treacher in District 16.

Micki and Steven Cunningham to Ricardo Jr. and Kara Medina in District 4.

Carroll Bank & Trust to Patrick C. Sr. and Patsy Anthony in District 12.

Margaret Owens to Justin Trent Johnson in District 11.

Randall Lee Patterson to Zachary A. and Megan D. Jones in District 22.

Gordon and Olentha Faye Kirby to Lorica Bigham in District 20.

Dorthy Greer Carter and others to Dorthy Greer Carter in District 2.

Frederick B. Woods, Jr. to Frederick B. Jr. and Lynn E. Woods in District 10.

Cheri Birdwell to Elisa Kyle in District 16.

Scott Andrew Wilson to Cynthia D. Webb in District 22.