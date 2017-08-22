CALENDAR

TATER TOWN SPECIAL EVENTS

YOUTH NIGHT, YOUTH BINGO — On Wednesday, August 30, the Gleason Gazelles and area churches will sponsor Youth Bingo. A short devotional is at 7:15 with Bingo to follow. You must attend the devotional to play Bingo. Kindergarten through age 17 are invited to play. For more information call Jennifer Cook at 571-3885.

ADULT BINGO — The Gleason Gazelles along with Woodmen of the World are sponsoring a night of free “Bingo on the Gazelle Grounds”. Come and enjoy the excitement of winning valuable prizes. The fun starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 31. Free admission. You must be 18 to participate. For more information call Jennifer Cook at 571-3885.

BBQ COOK-OFF — Fire up those grills for the last big cookout of the summer and participate in the Tater Town Cook-off on Friday, September 1st, at the Gazelle Grounds. Specialties to choose from include BBQ, Chicken, Ribs, Hamburgers and Hotdogs. Gates will open to the public at 5:30 p.m. There will be live entertainment by Jonathan McDowell and band. Adult admission is $7.00 to enter and eat till it’s gone. For more information call Tracy Gaylord at 5146185 or Christi Clark at 414-3511.

SWEET POTATO BAKE-OFF — The Gleason Gazelles and Simply Southern Restaurant are sponsoring a “sweet potato” bake-off on Friday, September 1 at the Gazelle Grounds prior to the BBQ Cookoff. Individuals must submit their prepared dishes and recipes by 5 p.m. at the cook booth for judging. The dishes must have sweet potatoes as an ingredient. First Prize will win a $50 cash prize and second and third place receive gift certificates from the restaurant. For more information contact Cil Weddington at 514-9007.

J C CAREY 5K MEMORIAL RACE — The Gleason Gazelles and McKenzie Medical Center are sponsoring the annual J C Carey 5K Memorial Run on Saturday, September 2. Entries will register in front of the Gleason School at 6:30 a.m. The race begins at a.m. The race is sponsored by the McKenzie Medical Center in honor of the late J C Carey, P.A. The entry fee is $15.00. Nourishment provide by ADVOCARE Independent Distributors. For more information call Amy Reed at 415-1795.

ANTIQUE TRACTOR SHOW — An Antique Tractor & Truck Show is on the front lawn of the Gleason School on Saturday, September 2. Show entries may be driven through the Grand Parade if desired, then parked on the school lawn for show. There are no entry fees. Call Charles Anderson at 695-5753 or Zac Montgomery at 234-6491 or Dale Flowers at 514-5218 or Marty Morris at 445-4854 for questions concerning the tractor show.

2017 TATER TOWN PARADES — The Gleason Gazelles invite everyone to participate in this year’s parades on Saturday, September 2, beginning at 10 a.m. Kids are invited to decorate bikes, trikes, 4-wheelers, go-carts, etc, and ride in the Jr. Parade. Registration is in front of Gleason Lumber Co. at 9 a.m. Registration for the Grand Parade is in the American Legion parking lot at 9a.m. Trophies will be awarded in several categories. There is no entry fee for either parade. All horse entries will register at the Gleason Saddle Club. Make plans now to attend!

MINIATURE AIRPLANE AND HELICOPER DEMONSTRATION — The Gleason Gazelles invite you to bring your lawn chair to Mike Snider Park on Saturday, September 2 at 2 p.m. to watch an amazing display of miniature airplanes and helicopters. The maneuvers and stunts put on will delight all who attend. There is no charge to attend. If you have any questions call Charles Farlow at 254-

258-0173.

ARTS, CRAFTS, & BOOTHS AT THE GAZELLE GROUNDS — The Gleason Gazelles invite area arts & crafts dealers and local merchants to set up booths at the 2017 Tater Town Special. The set-up fee is $20.00. For more information call Melanie Maddox at 694-9849.

GREATER ENON CAR WASH, RIBEYE, BAKE SALE

Greater Enon Missionary Baptist Church is sponsoring a car wash and ribeye and bake sale at Save-a-Lot in McKenzie on Saturday, August 26 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

BENEFIT SINGING FOR KURT THOMAS

A benefit singing for Kurt Thomas is at Faith in Christ Church Saturday, August 26 at 6:30 p.m. Featured groups are Master’s Call, Gospel Edition, With Willing Hearts and The Gospelaires.

YOUNG EAGLES FLIGHT AT CARROLL COUNTY AIRPORT

On Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Local E.A.A. (Experimental Aircraft Association) Chapter 734 of Paris is sponsoring a Young Eagles Flight for children 8-17 years of age. These flights are free and only require parents/ legal guardians to attend to sign off on paper work. Please bring parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and friends and bring kids out to introduce them to the world of flight.

TABLE TENNIS TOURNAMENT, SWEET TEA FESTIVAL

The inaugural Southern Fried and Sweet Tea Festival Table Tennis Tournament is Saturday, August 26 at Bethel University’s Vera Low Center. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m.; play begins at 9. This is a singles-only, round robin tournament open to the first 25 players to register.

Entry is $20 and must be received by August 21. Make checks payable to Chris Edlin; mail to 95 Winston Ave., McKenzie, TN 38201. For more information, call 731-352-0158 or email cedlin10@bellsouth.net.

Prize money will be awarded to first and second place in each division (determined by the number of entries); the winner of “A” skill level is guaranteed $200.

S.U.I.T. U.P.-SHAPING UNIQUE INDIVIDUALS TO UNDERSTAND THEIR PURPOSE

On Saturday, September 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Connie’s Place located at 17 Broadway Street downtown beside McKenzie Memorial Library, S.U.I.T. U.P.-“Shaping Unique Individuals to Understand their Purpose” is hosting an event to teach young men kindergarten 12th grade and adults how to tie ties, proper business etiquette and the importance of education. All ties, belts and book donations are encouraged! Donation boxes will be set up at MES, MMS and MHS. For more information, please contact Breshaun Oglesby 731-694-6244, Lorenzo Townes 731-358-2321, Edwin Dudley 615-987-1638 or Shonna Oglesby 731-694-0074.

TERRY COMMUNITY OLD SCHOOL REUNION CANCELED

The Terry Community Old School Reunion scheduled for Saturday, September 9 from 2-9 p.m. at Cool Springs Church has been canceled due to health problems of the event planners. At this time, plans are being made to have the event in the spring of 2018 at the location listed above with the same caters and entertainment. If anyone is interested in planning or has questions, please call K at 987-2904 or 793-2904, Rhonda at 3583318 or Randy at 415-4033.

MCKENZIE FFA BLAST OUT HUNGER

On Saturday, September 16, McKenzie FFA will present its first annual, Blast Out Hunger to benefit Second Harvest and Hunters for the Hungry at Carroll County Shooting Sports Park located at 680 McAdoo Park on Cemetery Lane in Huntingdon. Price to participate is $50 per shooter or $250 per five-person team. At 9:30 a.m., 12 teams will start followed by the start of 12 additional teams at 1 p.m. The multiple discipline shoot features 25 trap 25 skeet and 50 sporting clays. Trophies will be given to Cream of the Crop shooters (top three in each division) for women, men and team. Also featured is a pistol side match (Advisor category also) with four-person team, 40 rounds-$10 per shooter (ammunition is provided). Event includes meal, tee-shirt and shooter goodie bags for each paid shooter. For questions or registration, contact Lindsey Parham at 731-571-8809 or via email at parham3@mckenzieschools.org.

MCKENZIE REBELS BOYS BASKETBALL FIFTH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

McKenzie Rebels Boys Basketball Fifth Annual Golf Tournament at Carroll Lake Golf Course is Saturday, September 23. Teetime for the event is 8 a.m. Cost is $200 per team. First place prize is $200. The event includes 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch, and a chance to meet the 2017-18 Rebel Boys Basketball Team! $100 hole sponsorship with other sponsorship opportunities including prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin and longest putt. For more information, contact MHS Boys Basketball Coach John Wilkins at 731-352-2133.

LONG HEIGHTS BAPTIST CHURCH PERISHABLE FOOD GIVE AWAY

Long Heights Baptist Church Perishable Food Give Aways are on the second and fourth Wednesday night each month at 8 p.m. at the church located at 260 Old Paris Road in McKenzie.

CHAPEL HILL CEMETERY ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING

The annual meeting of the Chapel Hill Cemetery Association of Carroll County is August 27 at 2 p.m. in the church building. All interested persons are invited to attend.

MCKENZIE INDUSTRIAL BOARD MEETS MONTHLY

McKenzie Industrial Board meets the second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., in the former railroad depot building.

GRIEFSHARE SUPPORT GROUP SERIES

GriefShare support group begins its first 13-week cycle Wednesday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. at First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in McKenzie. Those seeking help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend are welcome to begin attending at any point. Each session is self-contained, so it is not necessary to attend in sequence. Missed sessions can be made up during the next 13-week cycle. To register or for more information, call 731352- 2440.

OVERCOMERS SUPPORT GROUP

Overcomers is a support group to help individuals and families overcome and manage addiction, anger, depression, codependency and alcoholism. Overcomers meet every Tuesday night at Overflow Church from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. For more information, contact Cruz Legens at 731-514-8902 or Erin Legens at 731-514-9255.

AA MEETINGS AT MCKENZIE HOSPITAL

McKenzie Regional Hospital is sponsoring Alcoholic Anonymous on Sundays, 8-9 and Wednesdays, 8-9. For information, phone Robert H. at 731-418-2772 or George P. at 731-418-2243.

MCKENZIE-CARROLL COUNTY UNITED NEIGHBORS

United Neighbors is accepting summer clothing at this time. Please be sure those are clean and in good condition. If the bin is full, please take items to other donation boxes.

Food: crackers, cereal, ravioli, spaghetti noodles, and evaporated milk.

Personal Hygiene: Deodorant, toothpaste and brushes, bar soap and shampoo.

Assistance and shopping are from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 9 a.m. until noon on Wednesday. The store is closed Wednesday afternoon and Friday-Sunday.

Call 352-0547 with any questions. Donation hours: during store hours. Please no glass or boxes in the bin. Do not leave items outside!