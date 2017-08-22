Carroll County General Sessions

The following cases were bound over to the grand jury: Michael Evan Davis, Norandal Drive, Huntingdon: vandalism (up to $1,000), aggravated arson.

Zachary D. Doyle, Garden Drive, Jackson: DUI #1, implied consent-misdemeanor, aggravated assault, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls.

Emily Elizabeth Espey, Poole Road, McKenzie: casual exchange- adult / minor-schedule II, casual exchange-adult / minor-schedule IV, contraband in penal facility / two counts, schedule IV drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess, driving while license suspended-second or subsequent, reckless endangerment- vehicle / felony, evading arrest (risk of death)-facilitate.

Penny Renae Adkisson, Park Circle, McKenzie: domestic assault.

Jeffrey W. Arnold, Mill Road, Trezevant: aggravated assault- domestic.

Bobby J. Bolin, Old Christmasville School Road, Huntingdon: evading arrest flight-vehicle, driving while license suspended, alter / falsify / forge title / plate / assignment, financial responsibility law, mutilated plates must be replaced.

Kendra J. Colton, Culpepper Street, Milan: schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia-attempt.

Michael W. Douglas, Parkridge Drive, Jackson: schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia-attempt.

Dennis Montel Lewis Jr, domestic assault. The following cases were disposed: Melvin Donnell, Turner Street, Milan: failure to appear- misdemeanor-dismissed.

Barry W. Moore, Walnut Street, McKenzie: public intoxication-$ 50 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Billy Frank Nicholas, North Cedar Street, Gleason: driving while license revoked-$100 / $50 fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months unsupervised probation. Contempt of court-$100 / $50 fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months unsupervised probation.

Jesse Chandler Richardson, Bobbitt Road, Bruceton: driving while license suspended-no fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months supervised probation.

Alexis Ann Stinson, Crossroads Church Road, Huntingdon: theft (up to $1,000) no fine and cost (waived) on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation, restitution to be paid in full, no contact with Walmart.

Robert Dean Sweat II, Cherrywood Road, McKenzie: driving while license suspended-dismissed- cost to defendant.

Zachary D. Doyle, Garden Drive, Jackson: aggravated burglary- dismissed.

Emily Elizabeth Espey, Poole Road, McKenzie: contraband in penal facility, failure to appear- misdemeanor, meth-possess or casual exchange, reckless endangerment-vehicle / felony.

Danny Wade Baker, J. Floyd Road, Westport: domestic assault- dismissed. Driving while license canceled-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days, 5 months unsupervised probation.

Alex H. Cain, Douglas Drive, Holladay: simple possession / casual exchange-$250 / $150 fine and cost on 6 months pre-trial diversion. Unlawful drug paraphernalia- attempt-$250 / $150 fine and cost on 6 month pre-trial diversion.

Porter Cunningham Jr, Everett Street, McKenzie: driving while license suspended-second or subsequent-no fine, 10 days to serve, 11 months and 19 days unsupervised probation, report date September 11, 2017 at 8 a.m. Leave scene of accident-property damage-$50 fine. Registration expired-dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed.

Jeffrey L. Hampton, Park Circle, McKenzie: assault-attempt- 11 months and 29 days unsupervised pre-trial diversion until August 1, 2018.

John Hollingsworth, Mebane Cemetery Road: driving while license revoked-second or subsequent-$ 250 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 19 days unsupervised probation. Rekiyas Kolhell McCauley, Cole Circle, Hollow Rock: simple possession / casual exchange-$ 250 / $150 fine and cost on 6 months pre-trial diversion. Unlawful drug paraphernalia-attempt-$ 250 / $150 fine and cost on 6 month pre-trial diversion.