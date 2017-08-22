Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Drug Violations — A Huntingdon woman and man were arrested August 11. Deputy Lee Bates charged Alexandria Meggs, 28, of 1990 Purdy Road and Logan Dodd, 28, of 407 Jamison Court with drug violations. According to Bates’ report, Meggs was stopped for driving a vehicle with expired tags. Her license was suspended, and the passenger, Dodd, had been sentenced to 10 days in jail during a general session court case for which he had not yet turned himself in. After Dodd was taken to jail to serve his sentence, he gave deputies three syringes that had been in his pants. The syringes had trace amounts of methamphetamine. During a search of the vehicle, deputies found scales, a pipe with a small amount of methamphetamine on it and a lighter. The children with Meggs were released to a friend.

Burglary — Deputies are investigating a recent break-in. Contractor Mark Dillahunty reported to deputies on August 14 that someone broke out the back door of a cabin under construction and took an extension cord, shop light, and push broom. Damages to the door are estimated at $1,800.

Fraud — Deputies are investigating a case of fraud. Annie Johnson of Cedar Grove reported to deputies on August 14 that someone had been using her debit card without her permission since December.