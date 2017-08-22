Huntingdon Police Reports

Sex Offender — A McKenzie woman was arrested August 9. Officer Chris Cole charged Mickie L. Miller, 52, formerly of 22650 East Main Street Apartment 25 in Huntingdon and currently of 49 Forrest Circle in McKenzie, with violation of the sex offender registry. According to Cole’s report, Miller went to the McKenzie Police Department to report that she had moved from Huntingdon to McKenzie. Miller is a registered sex offender who is under the supervision of Cole and the Huntingdon Police Department. As a registered sex offender she is required to report a change of address within 48 hours to the agency she is registered with, which is Huntingdon Police Department. Her failure to do so was a violation of the conditions of the sex offender registry.

Assault — An Atwood man was arrested August 15. Sergeant Brad Allen charged Aaron Luter, 37, with domestic assault. According to Allen’s report, the officer, upon responding to a domestic disturbance call, spoke to Luter and the woman who lived at the residence where the incident took place. The woman said Luter had arrived at the residence, and when she let him in the back door, he came in and took her by the throat, pushed her down the hall to a bed and forced her down before sitting on her. Luter said he did force her down on the bed and tried to hold her down.

Theft — Two Milan women were arrested August 11. Sergeant Chris Cole charged Jennifer L. Wiseman, 41, and Christy Rea, 42, with theft between $500 and $1,000. According to Cole’s report, Wiseman and Rea were at Walmart on August 11 and filled their shopping cart and a storage tote up with $514.82 worth of merchandise and attempted to leave the store without paying. Employees stopped the pair, who claimed a friend had paid for the items.

Theft — A Huntingdon woman was cited into court August 11. Sergeant Chris Cole charged Alexis Stinson, 18, with theft under $1,000. According to Cole’s report, Walmart store security saw Stinson conceal items and attempt to leave the store without paying for them. Stinson voluntarily gave up the items when she was approached.

Theft — A Paris woman was arrested July 27. Patrolman Michael Sevarns charged Jennifer L. Robinson, 34, with theft. According to Sevarns’ report, on July 11 Robinson took $657.43 worth of video games and electronics from Walmart without paying. She also allegedly took $707.94 worth of electronics and games on July 16 with the help of her 14-year-old son.