Huntingdon Quarterback Club Fundraiser is August 27

BY ERNIE SMOTHERS

smothers@mckenziebanner.com

HUNTINGDON (August 10) — During an interview with The Banner, Huntingdon High School Principal Jonathan Kee said the Huntingdon Quarterback Club fundraiser Sunday, August 27, inside the HHS gymnasium features former Huntingdon Mustang All-State quarterback (1966) and Tennessee Volunteer Southeastern Conference first team defensive back (1968, ’69 and ‘70) Tim Priest.

He said, “The fundraiser commences with a rib-eye steal meal catered by Mallard’s Restaurant at 6 p.m., followed by guest speaker Tim Priest. At event’s conclusion, attendees will have an opportunity to tour Paul Ward Stadium’s upgraded football facility.”

Kee said, “Individual tickets are $50. Tickets for tables of eight are also available.”

Tickets for the event are available for purchase at Huntingdon High School, Huntingdon School Board Office, Watson’s Lumber Company and Beyond the Ivy.

About Tim Priest

A standout athlete for Huntingdon High School, Priest earned All-State First Team honors after quarterbacking the 1966 Mustangs to a 10-0 regular season and Volunteer Conference Championship via a 21-7 win over Portland in the Gallatin Jaycee Bowl.

During his sophomore year at the University of Tennessee, Priest beat out two returning starters in fall practice to earn a starting job he never relinquished in the Vols defensive secondary.

A voracious ball hawk blessed with blinding speed, Priest’s 18 pass interceptions remains a Volunteer school record.

Serving as Tennessee’s team captain his senior year in 1970, his tally of nine interceptions that year is tied for the school’s second-highest single-season total behind Bobby Majors’ ten. His three interceptions against Alabama that season remains tied for the school’s single-game record.

Priest’s career tally of 305 interception return yards remained tied with teammate Mike Jones for the school record until 2008, when it was broken by Eric Berry.

A three-time Academic All-SEC athlete, Priest earned an NCAA post-graduate scholarship following his senior year.

He served as a graduate assistant for the Vols during the 1971 season.

In 1972, Then-Vol head coach Bill Battle appointed Priest assistant coach of the freshman team.

Graduating valedictorian, Order of the Coif, from the University of Tennessee College of Law in 1975, Priest was admitted to the Tennessee bar in 1976. He worked as an associate with the firm of Banks, Campbell and Owen before becoming a full partner in 1978. In 1982, he joined the firm of Pryor, Priest and Harber.

In 1998, he was appointed municipal court judge for the Town of Farragut, serving at that position until 2005.

Following Tennessee’s 1998 national championship season, Priest and sports reporter Bob Kesling were hired to replace retiring long-time University of Tennessee’s Vol Radio Network announcer John Ward and football color analyst Bill Anderson. Priest continues to serve as color analyst for the Vols.

In 2008, Priest was named to the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.

On November 12, 2016, he was honored as a Vol Legend of the Game prior to Tennessee’s game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium.