MCKENZIE HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

MHS Girls Golf Team is 16-0, MHS Boys Golf Team is 18-2

Courtesy Larry Joe Smith

Last week was a busy week for the MHS Golf Team.

On Monday, August 14, the Rebels swept Bradford, Huntingdon and Union City as the MHS ladies posted a best season score of 77, led by junior Mallory Cole’s alltime best 38 and freshman Maggie Glass’ 39. The Lady Rebels had not posted two simultaneous sub-40 rounds in approximately 22 years when Ashley Beal (McGaha) and Cassie Russell (Scott) accomplished the feat during the state tournament.

The men’s team shot a season- best 152, led by senior Anders Rider’s two-under, 33 and junior Ben Austin’s two-over 37.

MHS Golf Coach Larry Joe Smith was extremely proud of freshmen Johnathan Moore (40), Nathan Nanney (42) and Logan Green (42).

Coach Smith also commented on Rider’s unreal numbers at this point and how much fun it is to watch him compete during this hot streak. The Rebel men increased their record to 15-1 and the Lady Rebels remain unbeaten at 13-0.

On August 15 at the challenging Poplar Meadows Golf Course in Union City, MHS Ladies Team, led by Maggie Glass’ 39, Julie French’s 40 and Mallory Cole’s 41, swept Union City and South Fulton.

Rebel freshman Johnathan Moore led his squad with a 42, followed by Anders Rider (44) and Will Jones (44) as the boys lost by one stroke to Union City.

MHS Boys fell to 16-2 while the Lady Rebels remain undefeated at 15-0.

On August 17 at the Magic Valley Golf Course in Camden, the Rebel boy’s defeated Camden and Henry County behind Anders Rider’s 40, Ben Austin’s 43 and Logan Green and Johnathan Moore’s respective 45’s.

The MHS Girls team improved its unbeaten record to 16-0 by defeating Henry County behind the stellar play of Maggie Glass (40) and Mallory Cole (46).