MHS Rebels Golf Sweep Pair of Matches, Girls Remain Unbeaten

Courtesy Tim McBride

McKENZIE/PARIS — The McKenzie High School golf teams continued their winning ways last week with victories at home and on the road.

Monday, August 28, was the final home match of 2017 for seniors Will Jones and Anders Rider as both the girls and guys swept Huntingdon, Clarksburg and Gleason.

The girls shot a blistering 75 total, led by Maggie Glass’ even par 36 and Mallory Cole’s 39. Glass started with a bang by making eagle from the fairway on the par four first hole, in a rather unusual round that included only one par, along with two eagles, a birdie and four bogeys. Cole continued her improved late-season play that saw the teams finish the season with the traditional playing on the front nine holes. Julie French added a 46 for the ladies.

The guys were led by Rider with a 38, followed by Johnathan Moore’s 39, with Logan Green and Jones each shooting 41. Coach Larry Joe Smith referenced afterward that the 75 girls total was a regular-season best in his 22 years of coaching. He also stated that he’d had a Rider family member on his golf team for 14 years.

Monday’s matches put the boys record at 22-2, and the girls remained undefeated at 20-0.

Each team earned another win on Tuesday, August 29, at Paris Country Club, defeating Henry County and Camden.

The boys beat Henry County by a mere one stroke, with seniors Rider and Jones leading the charge with scores of 43 and 45, respectively, followed closely by Will McBride and Moore each shooting a 46.

The girls’ finish was significantly more exhilarating as Henry County had a slim two-stroke lead with the last group on the course yet to finish. Once the final scores were tallied, junior Julie French’s 41 in the last group made the difference in the five-stroke win. Even more, French started the match with two double bogeys, then pulled it together to shoot an amazing one over par her last seven holes to finish with the 41 tally, earning her match medalist honors for the first time this season. Glass added a 47 to aid in the winning cause for the girls.

Coach Smith was extremely pleased with the wins on what was a tough, wet course, with very fast greens. The high scores weren’t surprising to Smith at all, knowing this was the Rebels’ first time on the challenging course in his tenure.

The boys’ record is now 24-2, and the girls are 22-0.