Circuit Court Indictments

James Hill-first degree murder- attempt-two counts, aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated robbery-conspiracy, aggravated burglary-conspiracy, especially aggravated kidnapping.

Dakota Baggett-first degree murder-attempt-two counts, aggravated robbery- conspiracy, theft (up to $1,000), theft of property-$ 2,500-$10,000, aggravated assault-two counts, especially aggravated kidnapping-three counts, especially aggravated robbery.

Maurice Gladney-schedule VI drugs: drug free zone-marijuana- three counts.

Anthony Haynes-schedule II drugs-drug free zone-two counts, schedule II drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess.

Ezekiel Isaiah Harris-schedule II drugs-drug free zone-three counts, schedule VI drugs: drug free zone-marijuana.

Elijah Paul Howard-evading arrest, schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess-two counts, schedule II drugs-drug free zone, schedule II drugs: cocaine- 1/2 gram-drug free zone, schedule II drugs: cocaine.

Jonathan Earl Moore-schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess-three counts.

Darien Nash-schedule VI drugs.

Demarcus M. Robinson-schedule II drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess-two counts, possession firearm intent to go armed-dangerous felony, schedule IV drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess, schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess-two counts.

Chaunsie Sebree-schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess-three counts.

Destin Lawrence Skinner- schedule II drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess-three counts, schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess- three counts.

Jamarcus Allen Steptoe-schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess-three counts, possession firearm intent to go armed-dangerous felony-two counts.

Stephen James Talley-schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess-three counts, meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent.

Daniel Ray Western-schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess-three counts.

Shemile Adams-domestic assault.

Penny R. Adkisson-domestic assault.

Jeffrey W. Arnold-aggravated assault.

Tyler James Ashby-theft (up to $1,000), failure to appear-misdemeanor- two counts, aggravated burglary-two counts.

Bridget D. Azbill-meth-possess or casual exchange, criminal impersonation, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, contempt of court.

Robert Davis Bennett-failure to appear-misdemeanor-two counts, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, driving while license suspended.

Randi Elizabeth Black-aggravated burglary, theft of property-$ 1,000-$10,000.

Bobby J. Bolin-registration expired, alter / falsify / forge / title / plate / assign-attempt, financial responsibility law, driving while license revoked, evading arrest flight-vehicle.

Penny Parker Burke-meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent-two counts.

Terry Paul Cahill-aggravated criminal trespass habitat / hospital / camp-public or private school.

Henry Chatten-first degree murder.

Jarodd Lakeem Cherry-possess firearm intent to go armed-dangerous felony.

Charles Woodrow Cochran-vandalism-$1,000-$10,000.

Kendra J. Colton-schedule VI drugs: ½ oz (14.175 grams)-10 lb marijuana / hash-possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities.

Leland Crawford-theft of property-$10,000-$60,000, burglary- other than habitation, burglary-other than habitation- conspiracy, insurance fraud-$10,000-$60,000.

James Edward Crume-burglary- other than habitation, theft of property-$1,000-$10,000.

Michael Evan Davis-vandalism-$ 1,000-$2,500-attempt, aggravated arson.

Wesley Pruett Deniker-possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, schedule II drugs: drug free zone, schedule VI drugs: drug free zone-marijuana. Drugs: drug free zone-manufacture, sell, possess.

Michael W. Douglas-possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess.

Zachary D. Doyle-DUI # 1, interference with emergency calls, domestic assault, aggravated assault, implied consent-misdemeanor.

Emily Elizabeth Espey-evading arrest flight-vehicle, casual exchange-adult / minor-schedule II-two counts, contraband in penal facility-two counts, driving while license revoked-second or subsequent, casual exchange- adult / minor-schedule IV.

April Nicole Garner-aggravated child abuse / neglect / endangerment.

Justin E. Garrison-false imprisonment, vandalism-$10,000-$60,000, domestic assault.

Marvin Bryce Gaston Jr.-residential and work restrictions.

Freeman O. Green Jr.-criminal trespass, driving while license revoked, stalking-felony.

Stacy L. Hinson-aggravated assault.

Alyssa R. Jackson-public intoxication, aggravated child abuse / neglect / endangerment (8 and under)-three counts.

David Lee Keul-DUI #1, implied consent-misdemeanor, possess / sell / barter / give away legend drug.

Eric Milton Knight-reckless endangerment-vehicle / felony, aggravated assault.

Dennis Montel Lewis Jr.-domestic assault. Cordarrel Logan-burglary- other than habitation-conspiracy, burglary-other than habitation, theft of property-$ 10,000-$60,000, theft of property-$ 10,000-$60,000-conspiracy.

Derrius Lott-theft of property-$ 10,000-$ 60,000- conspiracy, burglary-other than habitation- conspiracy, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment- vehicle / felony, theft of property-$10,000-$60,000, theft of property-$2,500-$10,000, burglary- other than habitation, evading arrest flight-vehicle.

Laverne Luellen-theft of property-$ 10,000-$60,000, theft of property-$10,000-$60,000-conspiracy, burglary- auto- conspiracy, burglary-other than habitation.

Timothy Lynn Lowe-evading arrest, resist stop, arrest, search (no weapon), aggravated assault.

Glenn Austin Malin-aggravated assault.

Adam B. Moudy-assault-bodily injury-two counts, contempt of court, aggravated burglary.

Gary W. Norwood-meth-manufacture, deliver, sell possess with intent.

Christopher David Pace-methpossess or casual exchange, possession unlawful drugs, paraphernalia, uses and activities.

Keith M. Patterson-burglary- auto, false reports to officer, criminal trespass.

Richard Keith Patterson-aggravated assault, domestic assault.

Gabrielle Michelle Phillips- schedule I drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell possess, simple possession / casual exchange, schedule II drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell possess, possession unlawful drugs, paraphernalia, uses and activities.

Kimberly Phillips-possession unlawful drugs, paraphernalia, uses and activities, schedule II drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell possess, simple possession / casual exchange, schedule I drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell possess.

Jacqueline Michelle Pierpoint- meth-possess or casual exchange, schedule VI drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess, possession unlawful drugs, paraphernalia, uses and activities, theft (up to $1,000).

Rebecca M. Roegge-implied consent-misdemeanor, DUI #1.

William Anthony Rooney-theft of property-$10,000-$60,000.

Brandon E. Rutherford-domestic assault, aggravated assault.

Sandra Ann Sayles-registration expired, financial responsibility law, meth: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, driving while license revoked.

Kerri E. Sexton-possession unlawful drugs, paraphernalia, uses and activities, casual exchange- adult / minor-schedule IV, casual exchange-adult / minor- schedule VI.

Bobbie Jean Sorter-incest, rape-three counts, rape of childthree counts, rape of child-conspiracy- three counts, continuous sexual abuse of child.

Susan Rachel Sorter-rape of child-four counts, child abusefail to report, rape of child-conspiracy- three counts, incest-two counts, rape-two counts, continuous sexual abuse of child, rape-conspiracy.

Anthony C. Sparks-casual exchange- adult / minor-schedule IV, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, casual exchange-adult / minor-schedule I, financial responsibility law, meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, light law-motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, schedule Vi drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess.

James Anthony Taylor-theft of property-$1,000-$10,000three counts, theft of property-$ 500-$1,000.

Michale W. Taylor-driving while license revoked-second or subsequent, aggravated assault- two counts.

Bradley Alexander Walters-vandalism-$2,500-$10,000, domestic assault, reckless endangerment- deadly weapon involved, aggravated assault.

Thomas Ward-aggravated burglary, assault-bodily injury.

Jennifer Lynn Wilkes-schedule II drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess. Possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities.