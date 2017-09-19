Carroll County General Sessions

The following defendants were bound over to the Grand Jury last week in Carroll County General Sessions Court:

•Jill Michelle Conger of 1320 Barren Springs Church Road, Hollow Rock, who is charged with a schedule II drug violation, a schedule VI drug violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a seatbelt violation.

•Joshua J. Johnson of Milan, who is charged with possession of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia (attempt).

•Tyler J. Myers of 87 Forrest Circle, McKenzie, who is charged with aggravated domestic assault, kidnapping, and domestic assault.

•Sean David Robertson of 2030 Red Williams Road, Huntingdon, who is charged with simple possession/ casual exchange (two counts), aggravated domestic assault, driving on a suspended license, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, and aggravated criminal trespassing.

••• The following defendants entered guilty pleas and received sentences, fines, and/or court orders:

•James M. Entrekin of 50 Allen Street, McKenzie, who pled guilty to DUI (first offense). He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended), placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, ordered to serve 48 hours, fined $350, and ordered not to drive with loss of license for one year. A charge of driving on a revoked license was dismissed.

•Latoyia Gordon of 564 Bridgeman Street, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to DUI (first offense). She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail (suspended), placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days, fined $350, ordered serve 48 hours, and ordered not to drive with loss of license for one year.

•Hayley M. King of 60 Sanders Loop, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to reckless driving. King was placed on unsupervised probation for six months, ordered to have alcohol and drug assessment, and fined $250.

•Steven Gerald Kosik of 1855 Buck Ditch Road, Huntingdon, who pled guilty to driving on a cancelled license. He was placed on unsupervised probation for six months. Dismissed charges included unregistered vehicle/ mobile home, violation of financial responsibility, driving on a revoked license, license/30-day residency violation, child restraint violation, and unlawful removal/ alteration of registration tag.

•Patricia E. Luther of 32 East Walnut, McKenzie, who pled guilty to DUI (first offense). She was ordered to serve 48 hours, placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 27 days, and fined $350. A charge of violation of implied consent was dismissed.

•Randal L. Sellers of 275 Webb Road, McKenzie, who pled guilty to driving on a cancelled license. He was ordered to serve 10 days, placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 19 days, and fined $50. Charges of violation of financial responsibility, a helmet law violation, unregistered vehicle on the highway, and failure to exercise due care were dismissed.

•Dakota E. Britt of 5682 Maytown Road, Buena Vista, who pled guilty to reckless burning. Britt was ordered to serve 30 days and placed on unsupervised probation to 10 months and 29 days.

•Dakota Crutcher of 147 Carroll Street, Bruceton, who pled guilt to joyriding and simple possession/ casual exchange. Crutcher was ordered to serve 90 days, fined $250, and placed on supervised probation for two terms of 11 months and 29 days.

•April Garner of Jackson, who pled guilty to failure to appear (two counts). She was ordered to serve 20 days, placed on supervised probation for 11 months and 19 days and 11 months and 29 days.

•Austin Williams of 225 Witt Avenue, McKenzie, who pled guilty to driving on a cancelled license. He was placed on unsupervised probation for 11 months and 29 days and fined $250.

••• The following defendants were granted pre-trial or judicial diversions: •Candice M Thompson of 135 Woodrow Avenue, McKenzie, for theft up to $1,000.

•Ashley Michelle Heath of 1320 Winston Road, McKenzie, for allowing a dog to run at large (two counts).

•Markell Nolen of Antioch for vandalism up to $1,000.

•Justin Robertson of 40 Lewis Lane, Hollow Rock, for domestic assault.

•Jesse K. Winkler of 4620 Hilliard Road, McKenzie, for assault (conspiracy).

••• All charges were dismissed against the following defendants:

•April N. Garner o 175 Alabama Street, McKenzie, for aggravated child abuse.

•Steven Pinkston of 146 Lexington Street, Bruceton, for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and contempt of court.