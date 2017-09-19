McKenzie Police Reports

Stolen Vehicle — Anthony Allen Copeland, 43, of Blooming Grove Rd., McKenzie reported his 1998 Ford Ranger stolen on September 12. He parked the vehicle at 794 Magnolia Street and while he was in the house, he witnessed his truck being driven away. He recognized the driver. The driver was identified as Melvin Lance Donnell, Delmar Street, Greenfield. A report to other agencies indicated the truck had been crashed at Highway 54 and Liberty Road in Weakley County. The driver fled on foot, but was apprehended by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Driving Under Influence — Ruth Althea, 46, of Traywick Rd., McKenzie was charged with DUI and violation of the Implied Consent law. On September 16, Officer Steven Scott was dispatched to Highway Drive at approximately 7:45 p.m. of a report of a reckless driver in a Ford Escape. Officer Scott followed the vehicle on 79S and then initiated his blue lights. After one-quarter mile, the driver stopped her vehicle. She did poorly on a field sobriety check and was charged with DUI.

Driving on Suspended License/ Simple Possession — James Nichols, 22, of Martin was charged with simple possession or casual exchange, possession of a drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspected license.

On September 12, Sgt. Kyle Beauchamp stopped a vehicle with a broken taillight and initiated the stop on Como Street. The interior of the vehicle smelled of marijuana. The driver reportedly confessed to smoking marijuana, but much earlier. A search of the vehicle revealed a bag of 2.4 grams of marijuana, two glass smoking pipes, a glass containing multiple marijuana roaches, a digital scale, and his driver’s license, which was suspended.

Manufacture of Methamphetamines — Kenny Mann, 46, of Hamilton Street, McKenzie was charged as noted on September 12. Sgt. Kyle Beauchamp was traveling south on Highland and made a right turn onto Hamilton. As he topped the hill, the officer slammed on his brakes to avoid crashing into a an unlighted pickup truck parked in the lane. As Officer Beauchamp approached, the driver, Paul Townsend exited the vehicle. A person sitting in the passenger seat was Kenny Mann, who did not have identification on him but did give his name and date of birth.

The incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. and Officer Beauchamp considered it odd the two were discussing “a job” at that time of day in front of Mann’s house. A computer check revealed four outstanding warrant for Mann including burglary, theft over $1,000 and criminal trespass. When Mann exited the vehicle, the officer found several bags which contained a chunk of crack cocaine in the vehicle. In addition to the charge by Beauchamp, Mann faces charges in Henry and Weakley counties. Townsend was not charged.

Criminal Trespass — Maurice Lawrence, 24, of Forrest Avenue, McKenzie was charged with criminal trespassing after he stopped at Little General convenience store on Magnolia Avenue. He was banned from the property.

Driving on a Suspended/ Revoked License — Brandon Bailey, 30, of White Rd., Gleason was charged with driving on a revoked license. On September 13, Bailey was leaving the downtown McKenzie area, and drove down Magnolia and pulled into a convenience store. The officer asked Bailey if he was Ok and asked to see his license. He could not produce a license and was charged as noted.

Driving on Suspended — Bruce Ivy, 23, of Walnut Circle, McKenzie, was charged with driving on suspended license. On September 15, 6:38 a.m., Officer Austin Jones observed a Jeep with a passenger side headlight out. He stopped the vehicle and learned the driver’s license was suspended. He was charged on a second offense.