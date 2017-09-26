Huntingdon Police Department Reports

Assault — An Alabama man was arrested September 18. Sergeant Brad Allen charged Laird McEwen Brown, 47, with domestic assault. According to Brown’s report, officers responded to an assault at the Carroll County Fair Grounds. Brown’s girlfriend told officers that Brown had been drinking and had hit her in the face and grabbed her wrist. The woman had blood on her mouth, a bruise by her eye, swelling on her face, and a bruise on her wrist.

Theft — A warrant was issued for a Huntingdon woman on September 15. Sergeant Richard Crossno issued a warrant for Amy Hampton, 45, for theft of services. According to Crossno’s report, Huntingdon City Hall made a complaint that public utilities were being used at Hampton’s address. Hampton’s water was cut off for not paying, and city employees had placed a lock on her meter to prevent water services from being used until payment was made. When city employees checked the meter on September 15, they noticed that the lock had been broken and water services had been used without making a payment.

Theft — Two Huntingdon men were arrested September 6. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Christopher Alan Warren, 48, and Jeffrey Wayne Harrington, 51, with theft and burglary. According to Bennett’s report, officers received a complaint from Roger Shands on Northwood Drive about a burglary. County deputies had earlier placed a camera on the property and review of footage revealed Warren and Harrington on the property with items belonging to Shands.

Driving on Suspended — A Huntingdon woman was cited into court September 12. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Layoyia Gordon, 36, with driving on a suspended license. According to Bennett’s report, Gordon was spotted driving on Main Street. Bennett had prior knowledge that Gordon’s license was suspended, and a computer check of her license confirmed it.

Driving on Suspended — A Huntingdon woman was cited into court September 15. Patrolman Michael Sevarns charged Kayla Carter, 27, with violation of proof of insurance law, driving on suspended driver’s license, and violation of lights required on motor vehicles. According to Sevarns’ report, Carter was stopped for having a taillight out. Carter could not provide proof of insurance, and her license was suspended.

Driving on Suspended — A Cedar Grove man was cited into court September 15. Patrolman Paul Hugueley charged Bruce Kearney, 58, with driving on a suspended license. According to Hugueley’s report, officers received a report of a reckless driver who had run another car off the road. Officers found a car matching the description and Kearney was the driver. Kearney’s license was suspended.