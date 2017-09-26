McKenzie Police Department Reports

Driving on suspended / revoked license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Paul Eddlemon, on September 30 while on patrol on Cedar Street, the officer observed the driver of red-colored Chevrolet truck not wearing her seatbelt. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver, identified as Kimberly S. Frederick, 34, Old McKenzie Road, McKenzie, did not have a driver license but provided the officer with identification information. A computer check revealed that Frederick’s license was suspended out of Clarksburg City Court on July 18, 2003 for failure to pay fines. She was additionally convicted for driving on suspended- second offense on June 13, 2014 in Kentucky. Frederick informed the officer that the vehicle’s seatbelt was not operating properly. The officer informed Frederick to have the seatbelt repaired. The report noted the vehicle was towed from the scene by D& D and Frederick was transported to Carroll County Jail.

Simple possession / casual exchange — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Steven Scott, on September 21 at approximately 11:07 p.m., the officer was traveling on Highway 22 South and observed a vehicle run a stop sign at Cole Street and enter onto Highway 22. The officer then observed the vehicle cross the center line four times before he engaged the patrol car’s blue lights and stopped the vehicle. Upon approaching the driver’s side window of the vehicle, the officer smelled the strong odor of marijuana. Upon asking the driver, identified as Ivan Hernandez, 21, Mimosa Street, Henry how much marijuana was in the car, Hernandez said a small amount. A passenger, identified as Alejandro Zaragoza, 20, Randall Street, McKenzie, admitted to smoking marijuana as well. After exiting the vehicle via officer instruction, Hernandez provided the location of the .9 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle. Sergeant Kyle Beauchamp discovered .5 grams of marijuana on Zaragoza’s person. Both subjects were cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed offenses.

Driving on suspended / revoked license, display of registration plates, expired registration — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Brandon Leek, on September 21 at approximately 7:49 p.m., the officer observed a car traveling west on Cedar Street with a non-operational license display light. The officer also observed that the plate registration was expired. A computer check revealed the license of the driver, identified as Jose R. Becerra, 31, Spruce Street, McKenzie, was suspended out of McKenzie City Court on August 17, 2017 for failure to provide proof of insurance. Becerra had received a previous driving on suspended in 2011 out of Carroll County. Due to Becerra’s having three citations in McKenzie City Court, his vehicle was towed to MPD impound lot.

Driving on suspended / revoked license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on September 21, the officer, utilizing radar detection, clocked a Chevrolet S-10 traveling 43 mph in a 30 mph speed zone on Hamilton Street. Upon stopping the vehicle, a computer check revealed that the license of driver Michael Paul Hyer, 43, Hilltop Drive, McKenzie, was suspended to pay child support on May 23, 2017. In addition, Hyer had three additional charges out of Carroll County General Sessions Court for driving on suspended. Hyer was taken into custody and transported to Carroll County Jail for the listed offense and also cited for speeding and no insurance.

Driving on suspended / revoked license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, on September 23 at approximately 9:37 p.m., the officer was parked on Bethel Court when he observed a white-colored, Ford Fusion approaching the intersection of Bethel Court and Como Street with excessive noise emanating from it. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver, identified as Taneisha Shante Gilbert, 26, Walnut Circle, McKenzie, exited her vehicle and began arguing with the officer as to why she had been pulled over and accused the officer of harassing her. After complying with officer’s instruction to get back in her vehicle, Gilbert stated that she did not have her driver license with her and that the vehicle she was driving did not belong to her. A computer check confirmed insurance via vehicle registration. Upon being informed via dispatch that Gilbert had a prior for driving while canceled on April, 24, 2016 in Carroll County and revoked for failure to pay fines in Henry County General Sessions Court on November 16, 2015, the officer arrested her for the listed offenses and cited her into McKenzie City Court for excessive noise and child restraint violation. Gilbert was then transported to Carroll County Jail with bond set at $500.

Aggravated criminal trespass, criminal trespass, vandalism — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Trey Boucher, on September 18 at approximately 6:30 p.m., a witness told the officer he observed a woman, later identified as Lauren Marie Parker, 35, Allen Trailer Park, Cedar Grove, pulling on the front door of a residence located on Forrest Circle and that his minor son reported seeing her inside the residence later. The witness further noted that he videoed Parker walking around another residence on Forrest Circle and called an employee of the trailer park who then called MPD. After the witnesses followed Parker to her residence, they notified officers of her location. The officer noted that Parker denied going into or attempting to enter a residence but admitted to walking along Forrest on her way home. The report noted that after warrants were served on Parker for the listed offenses, she was arrested and transported to Carroll County Jail.

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Billy King, on September 19, Derrick Dodd McCaslin, 44, Georgia Avenue, McKenzie reported that a black Mongoose bicycle with red trim had been stolen from residence located on Georgia Street. After leaving MPD, McCaslin reported to the officer that he observed his bike on Booker Street. Upon arriving at the location, the officer saw a man identified as Christophe L. Bell, 27, North Adams Street, Puryear, pushing the bike towards Walnut Avenue. A computer check revealed that Bell had a failure to appear warrant out of Henry County. He was then charged with the listed offense and transported to Carroll County Jail.