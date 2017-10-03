Area Property Transfers

The Bank of New York to Rairan-Hernandez Francisco.

Irene Hollowell to Judi and Michael P. Murphy in District 11.

McCormick Living Trust to Robert S. and Brenda K. Cloy in District 11.

Casey Drewry to S & T Properties, Inc. in District 4.

Joe H. and Charlotte K. Moody to Jodonna and Joella Moody in District 14.

Joe H. and Charlotte K. Moody to William Bailey and others in District 13.

Clinton H. and Trista L. Cary to Dylan A. and Hannah Kyle in District 13.

James Bartholomew and Tabitha M. Bennett to Kayla Bennett in District 15.

Alan L. Gooch, Jr., to Christie D. Gooch.

Douglas Wayne McKay to Donnie Lee Hensley in District 18.

Robert Malugen to Bradley A. Douglas and others in District 11.

Johnny W. Drinkard to Samantha R. McElwain and others in District 5.

James B. Walker to James B. Walker.

Eric Lee and Wendy Lynn Pinson to Robert to Regina Wood in District 2.

Georgia Nell Boone to Fridie Jr. and Aniker Algee in District 2.

Donna Cheryl Freeman and others to Trevor M. and Jennifer T. Smith in District 11.

John W. and Jolynn Cleveland to David and Linda Bales in District 11.

Steven and Marshall Russell to Barbara L. Allen in District 4.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to James and Rebecca Craig in District 16.

James E. Simmons Jr. and others to James E. Simmons Jr. and others in District 12.

Bessie P. Magers to Bessie L. Revlett.

Patsy Lifsey Frazee to Gary Steven and Senise Harriett Lifsey.