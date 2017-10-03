Carroll County General Session Reports

The following cases were bound over to the Grand Jury: Scotty Bryant Foster, Hollow Rock: resist, stop, arrest, search (no weapon), DUI #2, driving while license revoked, possession of handgun while under influence.

Anthony Haynes Jr., Campbell Street, McKenzie: driving while license revoked, evading arrest flight-vehicle, seatbelt- 18 and older, obedience to any required traffic control device.

Lewis F. Hill, Westport Road, Westport: driving while license suspended, evading arrest, meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, simple possession / casual exchange, seatbelt-18 and older, unlawful removal / alteration of registration, financial responsibility law, driving unregistered vehicle on highway, failure to appear-misdemeanor.

Randy H. Collins, Terry Road, Cedar Grove: meth-manufacture, deliver, sell, possess with intent, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities, schedule IV drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess.

Jeffrey Scott Vermillion, Cole Street, McKenzie: theft of merchandise-$2,500-$10,000, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia- attempt, schedule II drugs: Cocaine-.5 grams or greater, schedule VI drugs-attempt, schedule II drugs, manufacture, deliver, sell, possess / two counts.

The following cases were disposed: Anna Raquel Barber, West Stanton Road, Milan: DUI #1-11 months and 29 days suspended, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation with SSI, $350 fine plus court costs, 48 hours jail, not to drive for 1 year, loss of license for 1 year. Drivers to exercise due care-dismissed.

Christopher L. Bell, North Adams Street, Puryear: theft (up to $1,000)-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 19 days supervised probation. Robert Davis Bennett, West Main Street, Huntingdon: worthless checks-up to $1,000-restitution to be paid in full, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Melissa R. Brunzel, Sproul Heights Road, Paris: theft (up to $1,000)-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 19 days unsupervised probation.

Timothy Cook, Allen Street, McKenzie: public intoxication-$ 50 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Michael Crews, Poplar Knolls, McKenzie: failure to appear-misdemeanor-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days.

Bradley Dean, Northwood Drive, Huntingdon: financial responsibility law-dismissed.

Porschea Harrell, Hurt Street, Trezevant: worthless checks-up to $500-restitution to be paid in full, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months supervised probation, 5 months and 29 days unsupervised probation.

Tyler Kenneth Hinsinger, Highway 423, McKenzie: DUI #1-11 months and 29 days suspended, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation, $350 fine plus court costs, 48 hours jail, not to drive for 1 year, loss of license for 1 year.

Bruce W. Kearney, Sharon Church Road, Cedar Grove: driving while license suspended- second or subsequent-dismissed- cost to defendant, driver has driver license.

Emily Kee, Paris Street, McKenzie: simple possession / casual exchange-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea. Driving while license suspended-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea. Driver’s license to be carried and exhibited-dismissed. Seatblet- 18 and older-dismissed. Child restraint children ages 4-8-dismissed. Financial responsibility law- dismissed. Contempt of court-$10 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Delena B. Kerr, Gaston Drive, Buchanan: failure to appear-misdemeanor-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Maurice Lawrence, Forrest Avenue, McKenzie: criminal trespass-no fine and cost on guilty plea, credit for time served.

Sammie Michael Lusk Jr, Evan Road, Eva: underage driving while impaired (1820)-30 hours community service, attend drivers school, A& D assessment and follow recommendations within 90 days, supervised pre-trial diversion until September 6, 2018. Implied consent-misdemeanor- dismissed.

Griffin B. McCord, Castelton Cove, Paris: public intoxication- dismissed-cost to defendant.

Jewell Dvante Milburn, Highland Street, Bruceton: driving while license revoked-dismissed, cost to defendant, driver has driver’s license. Registration certificate must be carried-dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed.

Charles Moss, Lexington Street, Huntingdon: driving while license revoked-no fine and cost on guilty plea. Failure to appear-misdemeanor-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days.

Kimberly Lynn Neely, Buena Vista Road, Huntingdon: probation violation-partial revocation, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days.

Amanda L. Powers, Trailer Lane, Huntingdon: probation violation-partial revocation, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days.

Misty Leann Rimmer, Johnson Street, Trezevant: assault-physical contact-no contact with Tamica Hale, $100 fine and cost on guilty plea, credit for time served, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation. Billy Roberts, Hawley Street, Camden: failure to appear-misdemeanor- dismissed. Failure to appear on citation-dismissed.

Jeannie A. Tatum, Hillview Drive, McKenzie: domestic assault-no contact with Jeff Collins, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 19 days supervised probation.

Frank E. Thomas III, Cherry Avenue, McKenzie: possession unlawful drug paraphernalia- attempt-$150 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Robert Weathers Jr: probation violation- dismissed.

Derek Willis, Rock McClain Road, Dresden: domestic assault- no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation.

Tandy Collins Jr, Highway 104, Cedar Grove: driving while license revoked-second or subsequent-sentence entered. Speeding- dismissed.

Brittney R. Davis, Hunter Ridge Cove, Huntingdon: child abuse / neglect / endangerment- complete parenting classes, pre-trial diversion until September 6, 2018.

Lisa Ann Dill, East Main Street, Huntingdon: public intoxication-$50 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Logan D. Dodd, Jamison Court, Huntingdon: probation violation-dismissed. Criminal trespass-dismissed. Meth-possess or casual exchange-$750 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 90 days, 8 months and 29 days supervised probation. Possession unlawful drug paraphernalia- attempt- dismissed. Failure to appear-misdemeanor- dismissed.

William Hollowell, Hawkins Lane, Huntingdon: assault attempt-five counts. Counts 1-4-dismissed. Count five-no contact with civilian victims, no fine and cost on guilty plea, credit for time served, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation. Disorderly conduct-dismissed. Public intoxication-dismissed. Resist stop, arrest, search (no weapon)- dismissed.

Adam N. Johnson, Jarrell Road, McKenzie: theft (up to $500)-no contact with Hucks, pre-trail diversion until September 6, 1918. Willie Franklin Johnson, Forrest Grove Court, Charlotte, North Carolina: vandalism (up to $1,000) / two counts. On each count-dismissed-cost to defendant, no contact with victim, restitution to be paid in full.

Delmar McGowan, Sunset Ridge, Milan: driving while license revoked-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months unsupervised probation.

Cameron Orr, Horn Lake, Huntingdon: meth-possess or casual exchange-dismissed.

Latoya Strayhorn Rich, Paris Street, McKenzie: worthless checks-up to $1,000-restitution to be paid in full, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Catherine H. Watkins, Maple Street, Huntingdon: cruelty to animals-forfeits interest in the dogs and will not own or keep any pets during the pre-trail diversion.