Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Drug Violations — A Jackson woman was arrested September 25. Deputy Michael Krause charged Jennifer Rowden, 32, with drug violations. According to Krause’s report, deputies arrived at the scene of an accident on Dollar Road. When they arrived, the driver of a 2007 Honda had left the scene. The vehicle had to be towed. Deputies found a Hydrocodone pill and a dollar bill with white powder on it.

Burglary — Deputies are investigating a burglary. Kathy and Kevin Nelson of Trezevant reported to deputies on September 26 that their home had been broken into. A laptop, tablet, collectible coins, and at least $200 worth of coins were stolen.

Theft — Deputies are investigating a case of theft. Joel Washburn of McKenzie reported to deputies on September 26 that someone had stolen his camper. He had video footage of a light-colored pickup truck backing up to the camper and driving off with it. The camper was sold to Outlaw’s Auto Salvage by two white men with tattoos who were driving an older model red Ford Ranger.