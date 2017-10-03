Huntingdon Police Reports

Child Neglect — A Huntingdon man was cited into court on September 22. Lieutenant Angie Barker charged Kamal Hollingsworth, 27, with child neglect. According to Barker’s report, officers received reports on September 8 and 22 that there was a child playing near the road by itself on Knox Street. On both occasions, officers spoke with Hollingsworth, who is the father of the child. Hollingsworth had been asleep inside the home on both occasions and did not know the child was outside.

Assault — A Huntingdon man was arrested September 18. Sergeant Chris Cole charged Antonia Ford, 44, with simple assault, aggravated assault, and domestic assault. According to Cole’s report, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at Hillcourt. Once there, they spoke with Cameron Jamison, who had a mark by his eye. Tosha Stubblefield wrote a statement saying that Ford had pushed her against the wall and would not let go. When she tried to leave, he threw a house phone at her but hit Jamison in the eye instead.

Assault — A Huntingdon man was arrested September 8. Patrolman Paul Hugueley charged Gerald Taylor, 21, with domestic assault. According to Hugueley’s report, Taylor’s girlfriend went to the police department on September 6 and told officers that after going to a doctor’s appointment, Taylor had struck her multiple times in the face, head, and hands as she attempted to shield herself. She did have multiple visible signs of an assault.

Public Intoxication — A Huntingdon man was arrested September 24. Lieutenant Angie Barker charged Octavious Strayhorn, 29, with public intoxication. According to Barker’s report, officers received a report that Strayhorn was throwing rocks at a house on Maple Street. Officers arrived and found him on the porch.