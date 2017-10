Marriage Licenses

Brandon Lynn Luther, 27, of Lavinia to Mary Elizabeth Crocker, 22, of Lavinia.

Nikki Lee Powers, 22, of Milan to Dylan Jackson Murphree, 24, of Trezevant.

Nicholas Jarrett Luther, 36, of Westport to Amanda Jo Walker Phillips, 41, of Westport.

Terry Lynn Jackson, 53, of Huntingdon to Lorra Ann Schilienger, 39, of Huntingdon.

Charles Lynn Lowe, 55, of Bruceton to Mary Katherine Marx Thompson, 54, of Bruceton.