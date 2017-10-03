McKenzie Police Reports

Vandalism — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Kyle Beauchamp, on September 30 at approximately 6:19 p.m., MPD received a call from Elizabeth A. Anderson, Hamilton Street, McKenzie, stating that her sister, Charity L. Bratton, 42, same address listed, was destroying items in the apartment and that the situation had become physical between the two. The officer, accompanied by MPD Sargent Jeff Winberry, responded to the scene and observed all three windows of the residence broken from the inside with glass scattered on the sidewalk. Upon speaking with Anderson, the officer smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from her person and noted she was unsteady on her feet and slurring words. Upon entering the residence, the officer observed numerous items broken including a television set with a smashed screen. Anderson stated that although no physical activity had occurred between her and her sister, Bratton, she stated that her sister, having been drinking and suffering from mental issues, was alone when she destroyed the items in a rage. The officers located Bratton in a bedroom in a state of distress. Bratton told the officers that she had been left alone and reacted by destroying items. The officer stated that he smelled a strong odor emanating from Bratton as he spoke with her. Bratton was then taken into custody and transported to Carroll County Jail without incident with bond set at $2,000.

Driving on suspended /

revoked license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Brandon Leek, on September 29 at 11:23 p.m., the officer performed a traffic stop on a gray-colored vehicle traveling northbound on Highland for a light law violation via non-functioning front passenger side headlight. A computer check of the license of driver Brittany N. Hill, 26, Forrest Avenue, McKenzie, revealed they were revoked for failure to satisfy court / costs fines out of Carroll County on June 19, 2017. The officer then cited Hill for the listed violation.

Criminal trespass — According to a report filed by MPD Sergeant Trey Boucher on September 27, Robert M. Young, 34, Allen Street, McKenzie told the officer that his wife, identified as Hope L. Phelps, 42, Haynes Street, McKenzie, came to his residence at approximately 8:41 p.m. accompanied by a friend and began causing a scene and wanting to fight his girlfriend. Young informed the officer that he had told Phelps to not come back to his residence on September 26 and said he wanted her charged for doing so. Phelps was cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for the listed violation.

Driving on suspended / revoked license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on September 28 at approximately 2:33 p.m., the officer observed a white-colored, Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driving along Forrest at a radar-confirmed high rate of speed. Upon stopping the vehicle, a computer check of the driver license of driver Gregory W. Watson, 32, Winchester Street, McKenzie, revealed that his license was suspended out of McKenzie City Court on September 21, 2017 for driving on suspended, first offense.

Driving on suspended / revoked license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on September 26 at approximately 12:52 p.m., the officer observed a tan-colored vehicle driven by Christopher Lavol Williamson Jr, 34, Highway 79, Trezevant. Having prior knowledge via previous encounters with Williamson that the defendant’s license was suspended, the officer stopped the vehicle. A computer check verified that Williamson’s license was suspended on July 21, 2017. The report further noted that the defendant had received two suspended license violation convictions out of Carroll County General Sessions, both issued on March 31, 2017.

Public intoxication — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Brandon Leek, on September 25, the officer accompanied by MPD Sergeant Kyle Beauchamp and MPD Patrolman Steven Scott were called to the MPD lobby to speak with Timothy R. Cook, 51, McKenzie. While talking to Cook, the officer smelled the strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from Cook’s person. After admitting to the officer that he had consumed alcohol prior to coming to MPD, Cook was arrested and transported to Carroll County Jail for the listed offense.

DUI / definition of schedule IV / leaving the scene of an accident (property damage) — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on September 25 at approximately 5:45 p.m., the officer observed a smoking, black-colored sedan traveling along Cedar Street with extensive damage to the front passenger side failing to maintain appropriate lane of travel. After pursuing the vehicle and observing it nearly hit numerous vehicles, the officer stopped the vehicle on Spruce Street. Stopping the vehicle as it began to roll away from the scene; the officer observed that the driver, identified as Vernon Dale Moore, 34, Highway 190, McKenzie, was holding a burned-out cigarette in his mouth with cigarette ash covering his face. Speaking with the driver, the officer said Moore seemed confused and slow to respond to his questions. Moore informed the officer that he had hit a deer a few months prior and may have hit something earlier in the McDonalds parking lot in McKenzie but had not failed to file a report of the incident. After being informed by Moore that he did not have insurance on the vehicle, a computer check revealed that his license was suspended for failure to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court with license suspended on July 22, 2017. Upon failing field sobriety testing, Moore was arrested for DUI and refused blood alcohol testing. An inventory search of the vehicle prior to towing revealed an orange pill bottle with no label containing 28 pills believed to muscle relaxers. Upon the officer’s obtaining a search warrant to obtain Moore’s blood, the defendant decided to submit to blood testing but changed his mind upon being transported to the hospital. Moore was then transported to Carroll County Jail for the listed offenses.