MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Rebels Fall to Lions, 42-32

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

McKENZIE (September 28) — The McKenzie Middle School Rebels hosted Camden Thursday for a back-and-forth contest heavy on offense. The Lions pulled away late in the third for a 42-32 win over the Rebels.

McKenzie won the coin toss and elected to receive. Unfortunately, the Rebels fumbled away the ball on a first-down rushing attempt.

Taking over at the Camden 39, Lion Hunter Daugherty ran for six yards. Then, Michael Arthur ran twice for a first down. Daugherty took the next handoff 46 yards for a touchdown. Arthur ran for two extra points, and Camden led, 8-0, with 6:22 remaining in the first frame.

The ensuing kickoff was hauled in by Rebel Kestin Horton, who ran it back 60 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Zayden Mc-Caslin added two points on a keeper, and the game was tied, 8-8.

Camden started at the 35 and moved the ball to midfield before hitting a wall and turning it over on downs.

McCaslin gained 20 on first down, but then a false start cost McKenzie five yards. Horton ran for a dozen, followed by another false start. Jake McDaniel gained back the five on second down, then caught a screen pass from McCaslin for a 21-yard touchdown. The two-point attempt failed, but McKenzie led, 14-8, with 19 seconds left in the first quarter.

Camden ended the first with an eleven-yard run to near midfield, then started the second with a gain of five. Lion Landen Ingram ran six for a first down, then Daugherty ran 42 for a touchdown. After a failed two-point attempt, the game was again tied, 14-14.

Camden attempted an onside kick but touched the ball before it traveled ten yards, giving possession to McKenzie. Marquez Taylor ran for seven, then Jaden Johnson gained 12 to move the chains. He ran again for four, then five, then for a short loss. On fourth-andtwo, a Rebel fumble was recovered by Camden.

Taking over at their own 13, the Lions made two consecutive first downs. Daugherty gained seven down to the six, then Ingram was driven back for a loss by Hunter Johnson. Daugherty took the next carry ten yards for a touchdown. The PAT failed, and Camden led, 20-14 with just 47 seconds until intermission.

A short kick set the Rebels up at their own 48, and Marquez Taylor took the first handoff 52 yards to paydirt. Another failed PAT kept the score tied, 20-20, with 33 seconds to go.

Two plays into the next Lion drive, quarterback Will Dobson handed off to Cody Scott, whose pass attempt was intercepted by Rebel Jordan Gilbert.

With four seconds to go, Taylor battled for a long run, but the half ended with the score still tied.

Camden scored quickly on three plays to start the second half, capped by a 46-yard run by Daugherty. The pattern of unsuccessful point-after attempts continued, and the Lions led, 26-20.

Gilbert took the Lion kickoff back to the Rebel 46, and Horton began the drive with a twoyard run. McCaslin completed to McDaniel for a first down, then Horton ran nine yards to the 15. McCaslin kept and lost a yard, then Johnson moved the chains to the 13. A fumble cost the Rebels seven yards, but McCaslin threw to Jackson Cassidy for a 20-yard touchdown. The two-point try was no good, and the game was tied, 26-26.

Camden started at the 35, with Daugherty running three times for two first downs. Karson Goodwin then ran for six. Kellen Conrad gained a first-and-goal at the 7, and Ingram ran it into the end zone. A holding penalty negated the score, but Daugherty took it back in on the next snap. Camden finally converted for two and led the Rebels, 34-26.

Horton gained three from midfield to end the third quarter, then started the fourth with a two-yard gain. McCaslin threw incomplete, then ran for a first down. The play was called back on a penalty, and another incomplete pass turned the ball over on downs.

Camden drove 53 yards on nine plays, capped by an Ingram seven- yard touchdown. Daugherty ran for two, and the Lion lead was 42-26 with three minutes left in the contest.

McKenzie started at the 44 and quickly faced third-and-nine. Taylor ran for 22 yards down to the Lion 32, then for eleven to the 21 and four to the 17. McCaslin kept, but lost a yard. A false start surrendered five more yards, and a pass to Cassidy in the end zone fell incomplete. On fourth-and-12, McCaslin went back to Cassidy, this time with a payoff. The twopoint attempt was short, and the Rebel deficit was 42-32.

Camden took a knee twice to run out the clock in victory.

McKenzie had 260 yards of total offense on 38 plays, including 199 yards rushing. The Lions gained 420 yards on 45 plays, including 405 yards rushing.

Rebel quarterback Zayden Mc-Caslin was three of six passing for 61 yards and three touchdowns. He targeted Jackson Cassidy twice for 40 yards and two touchdowns. Jake McDaniel had a 21-yard touchdown catch.

Marquez Taylor led the Rebels in rushing with six carries for 113 yards and a touchdown. Kestin Horton ran seven times for 53 yards.

Rashad McCreary led the McKenzie defense with nine tackles and five assists. Andrew Cole had three tackles and two assists, including a tackle for a loss. Hayden Hudson had three tackles, including one for a loss.

The Rebels will host West Carroll Thursday to end the season. Kickoff is 6:30 p.m.

Photo by Brad Sam/The Banner