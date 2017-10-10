Area Bands Win at Huntingdon Invitational
BY BRAD SAM
brad@mckenziebanner.com
HUNTINGDON (October 7) — Sixteen high school marchin bands competed Saturday at the Huntingdon Marching Invitational at Paul Ward Stadium.
Bands competed in two divisions and six classes.
In Division I, Class A included Riverside, Ripley, Cheatham County, Scotts Hill and Hollow Rock-Bruceton. Class 1B was comprised of West Carroll, Liberty Tech and McKenzie. Competing in Class 2B were Bolivar, Camden and Martin-Westview.
In Division II, Dyer County was the lone contender in Class C. Class D bands were from Henry County and Adamsville. Sitting alone in Class E was Union City.
Prior to the presentation of awards, the Huntingdon High School Marching Mustangs performed in exhibition.
CLASS A
Field Commander: First Place — Ripley; Second Place — Riverside; and Third Place — Hollow Rock-Bruceton.
Color Guard: First Place — Ripley; Second Place — Scotts Hill; and Third Place — Hollow Rock-Bruceton.
Percussion: First Place — Riverside; Second Place — Ripley; and Third Place — Scotts Hill.
Band: First Place — Riverside; Second Place — Ripley; and Third Place — Scotts Hill.
CLASS 1B
Field Commander: First Place — McKenzie; Second Place — West Carroll; and Third Place — Liberty.
Color Guard: First Place — McKenzie; Second Place — West Carroll; and Third Place — Liberty.
Percussion: First Place — McKenzie; Second Place — Liberty; and Third Place — West Carroll.
Band: First Place — West Carroll; Second Place — McKenzie; and Third Place — Liberty.
CLASS 2B
Field Commander: First Place — Camden; Second Place — Martin- Westview; and Third Place — Bolivar.
Color Guard: First Place — Camden; Second Place — Martin- Westview; and Third Place — Bolivar.
Percussion: First Place — Camden; Second Place — Martin- Westview; and Third Place — Bolivar.
Band: First Place — Camden; Second Place — Martin-Westview; and Third Place — Bolivar.
CLASS C
Dyer County was the lone competitor.
CLASS D
Field Commander: First Place — Adamsville; Second Place — Henry County.
Color Guard: First Place — Adamsville; Second Place — Henry County.
Percussion: First Place — Adamsville; Second Place — Henry County.
Band: First Place — Adamsville; Second Place — Henry County.
CLASS E
Union City was the lone competitor.
DIVISION I
Field Commander: First Place — McKenzie; Second Place — Camden; and Third Place — West Carroll.
Color Guard: First Place — McKenzie; Second Place — West Carroll; and Third Place — Ripley.
Percussion: First Place — McKenzie; Second Place — Riverside; and Third Place — Camden.
Band: First Place — Camden; Second Place — Riverside; and Third Place — McKenzie.
DIVISION II
Field Commander: First Place — Union City; Second Place — Adamsville; and Third Place — Henry County.
Color Guard: First Place — Union City; Second Place — Adamsville; and Third Place — Dyer County.
Percussion: First Place — Adamsville; Second Place — Union City; and Third Place — Henry County.
Band: First Place — Union City; Second Place — Adamsville; and Third Place — Henry County.
OVERALL AWARDS
Ross Hilliard Percussion Award — Adamsville.
High General Effect Award — Union City.
High Music Award — Union City.
Photo by Brad Sam/The Banner
Photos by Brad Sam/The Banner
Photos by Brad Sam/The Banner