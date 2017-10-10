Area Bands Win at Huntingdon Invitational

BY BRAD SAM

brad@mckenziebanner.com

HUNTINGDON (October 7) — Sixteen high school marchin bands competed Saturday at the Huntingdon Marching Invitational at Paul Ward Stadium.

Bands competed in two divisions and six classes.

In Division I, Class A included Riverside, Ripley, Cheatham County, Scotts Hill and Hollow Rock-Bruceton. Class 1B was comprised of West Carroll, Liberty Tech and McKenzie. Competing in Class 2B were Bolivar, Camden and Martin-Westview.

In Division II, Dyer County was the lone contender in Class C. Class D bands were from Henry County and Adamsville. Sitting alone in Class E was Union City.

Prior to the presentation of awards, the Huntingdon High School Marching Mustangs performed in exhibition.

CLASS A

Field Commander: First Place — Ripley; Second Place — Riverside; and Third Place — Hollow Rock-Bruceton.

Color Guard: First Place — Ripley; Second Place — Scotts Hill; and Third Place — Hollow Rock-Bruceton.

Percussion: First Place — Riverside; Second Place — Ripley; and Third Place — Scotts Hill.

Band: First Place — Riverside; Second Place — Ripley; and Third Place — Scotts Hill.

CLASS 1B

Field Commander: First Place — McKenzie; Second Place — West Carroll; and Third Place — Liberty.

Color Guard: First Place — McKenzie; Second Place — West Carroll; and Third Place — Liberty.

Percussion: First Place — McKenzie; Second Place — Liberty; and Third Place — West Carroll.

Band: First Place — West Carroll; Second Place — McKenzie; and Third Place — Liberty.

CLASS 2B

Field Commander: First Place — Camden; Second Place — Martin- Westview; and Third Place — Bolivar.

Color Guard: First Place — Camden; Second Place — Martin- Westview; and Third Place — Bolivar.

Percussion: First Place — Camden; Second Place — Martin- Westview; and Third Place — Bolivar.

Band: First Place — Camden; Second Place — Martin-Westview; and Third Place — Bolivar.

CLASS C

Dyer County was the lone competitor.

CLASS D

Field Commander: First Place — Adamsville; Second Place — Henry County.

Color Guard: First Place — Adamsville; Second Place — Henry County.

Percussion: First Place — Adamsville; Second Place — Henry County.

Band: First Place — Adamsville; Second Place — Henry County.

CLASS E

Union City was the lone competitor.

DIVISION I

Field Commander: First Place — McKenzie; Second Place — Camden; and Third Place — West Carroll.

Color Guard: First Place — McKenzie; Second Place — West Carroll; and Third Place — Ripley.

Percussion: First Place — McKenzie; Second Place — Riverside; and Third Place — Camden.

Band: First Place — Camden; Second Place — Riverside; and Third Place — McKenzie.

DIVISION II

Field Commander: First Place — Union City; Second Place — Adamsville; and Third Place — Henry County.

Color Guard: First Place — Union City; Second Place — Adamsville; and Third Place — Dyer County.

Percussion: First Place — Adamsville; Second Place — Union City; and Third Place — Henry County.

Band: First Place — Union City; Second Place — Adamsville; and Third Place — Henry County.

OVERALL AWARDS

Ross Hilliard Percussion Award — Adamsville.

High General Effect Award — Union City.

High Music Award — Union City.

Photo by Brad Sam/The Banner

Photos by Brad Sam/The Banner

Photos by Brad Sam/The Banner