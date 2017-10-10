Carroll County General Sessions Report

The following cases were bound over to the Grand Jury:

Drew Logan Autry, Ephesus Church Road, Hollow Rock: unlawful possession of a weapon, theft (up to $1,000).

William Gage Bahm, Walnut Grove Road, Milan: reckless driving, evading arrest flight-vehicle, speeding.

Ezekiel Isaiah Harris, Georgia Avenue, McKenzie: schedule VI drugs: manufacture deliver, sell, possess, schedule II drugs: cocaine- drug free zone, schedule IV drugs: manufacture deliver, sell, possess, possession unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, possession of weapon-convicted felon.

Ronnie G. Smith, Ball Creek Road, Buena Vista: theft (up to $500), failure to appear-misdemeanor, driving while license revoked-second or subsequent, habitual traffic offender.

The following cases were disposed: Trevor Lake Akin, Mebanewood Drive, Huntingdon: simple possession / casual exchange-40 hours community service, pre-trial diversion until October 3, 2018. Disorderly conduct-dismissed.

Jose Becerra, Spruce Street, McKenzie: driving while license suspended-second or subsequent-$ 250 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation. Failure to appear-misdemeanor-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation.

Cody Beecham, Old State Route 76, Henry: probation violation-no fine and cost on guilty plea, partial revocation, to serve 10 days.

Jenna Lynn Birdwell, South Chestnut Street, Bruceton: DUI #111 months and 29 days suspended, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation with SSI, $350 fine plus court costs, 48 hours jail, not to drive for 1 year, loss of license 1 year. Simple possession / casual exchange-$750 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 8 days, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.

James David Ray Brown, Humboldt: domestic assault-dismissed.

Alexandra Rita Coppers, Concord Road, Westport: vandalism (up to $1,000)-restitution to be paid in full, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 5 days, 11 months and 24 days supervised probation.

Steven E. Crawford, East Main Street, Trezevant: driving while license revoked-dismissed. Following too closely-dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed. Failure to exercise due care-dismissed. Driving while license revoked-$ 150 fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months supervised probation. Unlawful drug paraphernalia- attempt-$150 fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months supervised probation. Financial responsibility law-sentence entered. Failure to appear-misdemeanor / two counts. Count one- -$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 2 days. Count two-dismissed.

Joseph Paul Gentile, West Avenue, Medina: DUI #1-11 months and 29 days suspended, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation with SSI, $350 fine plus court costs, 48 hours jail, not to drive for 1 year, loss of license 1 year. Implied consent-misdemeanor-dismissed. Driving while license revoked-no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation. Evading arrest- attempt-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 13 days on evading charge, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation. Speeding-dismissed. Seatbelt-18 and older-dismissed. Financial responsibility law-dismissed.

Amber Lea Griffin, Maytown Road, Bruceton-worthless checksup to $1,000-dismissed-cost to defendant.

Vivian Lee Harris, Hilltop Drive, Springville: DUI #1-11 months and 29 days suspended, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation with SSI, $350 fine plus court costs, 48 hours jail, not to drive for 1 year, loss of license 1 year.

Brandon M. Haynes, Grooms Road, Bruceton: leave scene of accident- property damage-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea. Immediate notice of accident-dismissed.

John Hollingsworth, Roundhouse Road, Hollow Rock: failure to appear-misdemeanor-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days.

Demarcus Jackson, Miami Avenue, Memphis: aggravated assault- domestic-dismissed.

Donna F. McAllister, Holcomb Street, Hollow Rock: driving while license suspended-dismissed-cost to defendant, driver has driver license.

Ronney M. Rogers, Humboldt- Gibson Road, Humboldt: failure to appear-misdemeanor-no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation.

Jeremy Scott Self, State Route 77, Hollow Rock: probation violation- no fine and cost on guilty plea, partial revocation, to serve 10 days.

Jamard Davell Smith, East Sadler School Road, Brighton: speeding / two counts. On both counts-sentence entered. Registration certificate must be carried / two counts. Both counts dismissed. Driving while license revoked-$ 100 fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months unsupervised probation.

Trent M. Townes, Eli Brown Road, McKenzie: simple possession / casual exchange-dismissed. Failure to appear-misdemeanor- dismissed.

Gregory W. Watson, Winchester, McKenzie: driving while license suspended-dismissed-cost to defendant, driver has driver’s license.