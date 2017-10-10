Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Theft — Deputies are investigating a case of theft. Kenneth Tyler of McKenzie reported to deputies on September 30 that his white 1999 Ford extended cab was stolen from his residence on Highway 423.

Theft — Deputies are investigating a case of theft. Ashley Lowe of Bruceton reported her vehicle stolen on October 1. Later that day the vehicle was found in a creek at the intersection of Roland Mill and Pond Branch Road. It was abandoned and had extensive damage from a crash.

Vandalism — Deputies are investigating a case of vandalism. Kayla Clement of McKenzie reported to deputies on October 2 that a window on her home had been broken. There was video footage of a man slapping the window. The case is still under investigation.

Drug Possession — A McKenzie man was arrested October 2. Deputy Michael Krause charged Joseph Skipworth, 23, of 480 Old State Rt. 22, with drug violations. According to Krause’s report, Skipworth was stopped for driving a vehicle without working taillights or brake lights. Skipworth acted nervous, and Krause could see loose tobacco and what appeared to be marijuana seeds in the floorboard. When Skipworth was ordered to leave the vehicle, he asked if he could take his pack of cigarettes with him. Krause said he could if Skipworth let him look inside it first. There was a baggy in it containing marijuana and cocaine. A glass pipe was also found in the vehicle.

Disorderly Conduct — A Henderson County man was arrested October 3. Deputy Ethan Parham charged James Hart, 31, of Lexington with disorderly conduct. According to Parham’s report, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Carnal Road after receiving a hang up 911 call from that location. When deputies arrived, they attempted to search Hart, but he would not unclench his fist so deputies could see if he was holding something. He began yelling at deputies and ignoring their commands.