Huntingdon Police Reports

Assault — A Huntingdon man was arrested October 2. Sergeant Chris Cole charged William Hollowell, 56, with aggravated assault and domestic assault. According to Cole’s report, officers were dispatched to Hollowell’s home in reference to a domestic assault. When officers arrived, they found Hollowell’s girlfriend with red marks and dried blood on her face and neck. She said Hollowell had strangled her on two occasions, struck her in the face with a branch, and tackled her to the ground. Medical personnel also found marks on her body.

Drug Possession — A Huntingdon man and a Martin man were arrested September 30. Lieutenant Angela Barker charged Demetrie Kimble, 26, of Martin with simple possession and Jamieson Esquivel, 24, with simple possession and schedule II drugs (cocaine). According to Barker’s report, officers responded to a call regarding a dispute. When they arrived they found Kimble, Esquivel, and a woman. Esquivel and the woman were arguing, and officers patted down Kimble and Esquivel. Officers found a $20 bill with a white substance on it on Kimble. They found 5.3 ounces of cocaine and an Alprazolam pill on Esquivel, along with $199 in cash.

DUI — Two Lexington women were arrested September 30. Lieutenant Angela Barker charged Christy Welch, 41, with DUI and improper lane change and Ashley Alsonso, 37, with public intoxication. According to Barker’s report, Welch was pulled over for weaving as she drove down Highway 22. Alsonso was a passenger. Both women failed field sobriety tests.

Public Intoxication — A Bruceton woman was arrested September 26. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Jessica Cozart, 35, with public intoxication. According to Bennett’s report, officers received a complaint that a woman was walking behind a residence on Tower Road. When officers arrived, they found Cozart, who was unsteady on her feet, had slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol.

Leaving the Scene — A Bruceton man was arrested September 30. Patrolman Brian Bennett charged Brandon Haynes, 22, with leaving the scene of an accident. According to Bennett’s report, a county deputy had released Haynes from the scene of an accident. Moments later, officers noticed damage to a street sign. They went to Haynes’ residence, where he admitted he had hit the sign but had not reported it.

Theft — A McKenzie woman was cited into court October 1. Patrolman Paul Hugueley charged Amy Guentz, 31, with theft under $1,000. According to Hugueley’s report, officers received a call from Walmart employees in regards to a shoplifter. Employees told officers that they had seen Guentz hiding items in her purse.