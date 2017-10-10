McKenzie Police Reports

DUI / implied consent law

— According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Mark Boaz, on October 8 at approximately 12:30 a.m., the officer was approached by off-duty MPD Sergeant Andy Weaver stating he believed a potential DUI offender had just entered Pockets Convenience Store with the smell of alcoholic beverage emanating from his person. Upon arriving at the business, the officer saw the subject look twice at him from around the corner of the building before returning inside the store. As the officer and MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman entered the store, the subject, identified as Leonard R. Britt, 60, Bowden Road, Huntingdon, left the building in an effort to avoid the officers. Stopping Britt outside the building, the officer informed Britt that an off-duty officer had notified the officers after encountering him inside the store and smelling strong alcoholic odor on his person. After identifying himself, Britt admitted during questioning that he drove himself to the store. At that time, MPD Sergeant Trey Boucher requested the officers to perform field sobriety testing on Britt in which he performed poorly. Britt was then arrested for the listed offenses and refused blood alcohol testing.

Driving on suspended / revoked driver license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on October 7, the officer observed a red-colored, Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck failed to stop at a stop sign located at the intersection of Walnut and Main streets prior to speeding along Main Street. After stopping the vehicle, a computer check of the license of driver Eli J. Brown, 30, Mill Creek Road, Cedar Grove, revealed his license was revoked out of Carroll County General Sessions Court and suspended on April 24, 2008 for failure to pay costs / fines / taxes on a criminal offense.

Driving on suspended / revoked driver license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on October 5 at approximately 8:37 a.m., the officer observed a white-colored SUV traveling on Elm Street being operated by a driver not wearing a seatbelt. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer learned via computer check that the license of driver Raymond Earl Lockett, 39, Booker Street, McKenzie, was suspended out of Carroll County for failure to exhibit proof of insurance on April 29, 2017. The check also revealed that Lockett had prior offenses for the listed offense in Weakley County with conviction on July 14, 2017 and Carroll County General Sessions Court with conviction on July 26, 2017.

Criminal impersonation / driving on suspended / violation of probation — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Brandon Leek, on October 5 at approximately 9:07 p.m. the officer performed a traffic stop on a gold-colored vehicle at the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Main Street for a non-working plate light. A computer check of the driver, identified as Bryan Lee King, 29, Elm Street, McKenzie revealed that his license was currently revoked for failure to satisfy costs / fines / taxes out of Carroll County on November 30, 2016. King was then cited into Carroll County General Sessions Court for driving on revoked. A computer check of Steven A. Savoy, 28, Union Church Road, McKenzie, revealed he had a warrant out of Weakley County for violation of parole. He was released to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and cited for criminal impersonation.

Aggravated assault / domestic assault / violation of order of protection — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, on October 4 at approximately 12:54 a.m., MPD received a call from Debra L. Chaney, 57, Walnut Circle, McKenzie regarding a domestic assault in progress at a residence located on Linden Street. The officer, accompanied by MPD Sergeant Trey Boucher, MPD Patrolman Cody Coleman, responded. Upon arriving at the scene, the officer observed Chaney and her brother, identified as William Kevin Cummings, 53, Linden Street, McKenzie, engaging in a verbal argument thorough a window of the residence. Upon granting permission to enter the residence, the officer did not see signs that a fight or struggle had occurred. The report noted that a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emanating from both parties and that they were slurring their words. Chaney then advised the officer that Cummings had reportedly choked her. The officer observed redness on her chest and neck. Cummings advised that he was asleep in the residence and that Chaney had used a key he gave her months prior to let herself in. Chaney showed the officer her cellphone call history to verify that Cummins had called her that night. Cummings was then arrested for the listed offenses and transported to Carroll County Jail.

Driving on suspended / revoked license — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Austin Jones, on October 4, the officer was performing radar when he clocked a silver-colored SUV traveling 40 mph in a 25 mph speed zone on Magnolia Avenue. Upon stopping the vehicle, a computer check of the license of driver Deborah Ann Smith, 63, Petty Road, Lexington, revealed her license was suspended out of Carroll County General Sessions Court on January 3, 2015. Smith also had a revoked charge out of Henderson County General Sessions Court with conviction date of June 15, 2010. Smith was charged with the listed offense and given a verbal warning for speeding.

Domestic assault — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Billy King, on October 3, the officer responded to a domestic call at a residence located on Elm Street. Upon arriving at the scene, the officer observed Eric Rutherford, 20, Elm Street, McKenzie, walking and spitting blood from his mouth as Joseph D. Johnson, 24, same address listed, stood inside the carport of the home. The girlfriend of Johnson said he allegedly hit her son, Eric Rutherford. Johnson countered by stating that Rutherford had attacked him and he hit Rutherford in order to defend himself. Finding no signs of attack on Johnson, the officer arrested Johnson for the listed offense.

Theft — According to a report filed by MPD Patrolman Jeremiah Brooks, on October 3, Vineet Singh, 51, Forrest Avenue, McKenzie, stated to the officer that his trailer, valued at $700 was missing from his residence. Singh said after he denied John Gerard Kramer, 42, West Fort Ridge, House Springs, Missouri, from borrowing his trailer, a neighbor observed the trailer hooked up to Kramer’s vehicle and was told by the defendant that he was going to take it. Singh also reported that a wall air conditioning unit valued at $200 was missing. The report noted that Kramer was charged with theft under $1,000.