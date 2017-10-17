Breaking News
Area Marriage Licenses

Area Marriage Licenses

•James Ray Boyd, 43, of McKenzie to Jennifer Irene Shafer Vandyke, 39, of McKenzie.

•Bradley Dakota Roberson, 23, of McKenzie to Hannah Elizabeth Patrick, 22, of McKenzie.

•Leon Ray Knott, 37, of Milan to Catlyn Alicia Greene, 32, of Centerville.

•Desmond Markeenus Townes, 30, of Hollow Rock to Lindsay Brooke Milam, 31, of Hollow Rock.

•Tracy Ann Annis, 43, of Huntingdon to Gregory Lee Forrest, 34, of Huntingdon.

•Matthew Steven Walls, 33, of Trezevant to Tanya Rene Pruett Long, 42, of Trezevant.

