Area Property Transfers

•Robert Gilbert Carpenter to Johnny Spain in District 6.

•Cristel Marie Barger and Marcus C. Turner to Ronnie Glen and Nancy Carolyn Barker in District 4.

•Clifford B. Matlock to Garrett S. and Lauren S. Flannery in District 22.

•Brian Hannan and others to Judy Hannan in District 2.

•Jerry T. Dianne Y. Harris to Patrick and Hannah Ellen Harris in District 22.

•Jerry T. and Dianne Y. Harris to Patrick and Hannah Ellen Harris in District 4.

•John and Johnnie D. Petering to Sammie S. and Jorene H. Baker in District 4.

•Karen Voytek Haynes to Christopher Charles and Ashley Sawyer in District 8.

•Marty Batte to Darren E. Wilks and others in District 17.

•Ashley Michelle and Christopher Fuller to Ashley Michelle Fuller in District 11.

•Edgar L. and Mary E. Collins to Dylan Murdock in District 22.

•Ann Coleman to Ann Coleman.

•Joe E. Williams to David Mc-Gregor.

•Larry D. and Donna Smith to Shoaf Management Company in District 2.

•Barry D. and Selena Lockhart to John Meyer in District 11.

•Richard G. Brown to George Elias and Marylinn Michele Mergl in District 18.

•Rubin Lublin TN, PLL to Northwest Tennessee Property General Partnership.