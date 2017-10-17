Carroll County General Sessions

The following cases were bound over to the Grand Jury: Porter Cunningham Jr, DUI #1, implied consent-misdemeanor, driving while license suspended-second or subsequent.

Jerry D. Gilbert, Highway 79, Trezevant: DUI #1, simple possession / casual exchange, financial responsibility law, buy / dispose / possess vehicle without serial number, unlawful removal / alteration of registration tag / improper lane change / driving while license suspended.

Amber Hilliard, Highway 77, Atwood: failure to appear on citation, failure to appear- misdemeanor, aggravated criminal trespass habitat / hospital / camp-public or private school, aggravated burglary, theft (up to $1,000).

Jeffrey Wayne Harington, Abbott Lane, Huntingdon: theft (up to $1,000), burglary- other than habitation / two counts.

Christopher Warren, Holmes Mill Road, Huntingdon: theft (up to $1,000), burglary- other than habitation / two counts.

Donald Ray York, Hilltop Drive, McKenzie: indecent exposure / two counts. On both counts-guilty plea as charged, sentence entered, no contact with victim, credit for time served.

The following cases were disposed: Billy Borum, West Magnolia Avenue, McKenzie: failure to appear-misdemeanor- no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 15 days, 11 months and 14 days supervised probation. Public intoxication- dismissed.

Anthony Lloyd Brandon, Cross Country Road, Newbern: theft (up to $1,000)-no fine and cost on guilty plea, 6 months supervised probation, 5 months and 29 days unsupervised probation, no contact with Walmart.

Jeremy A. Bumpus, 134th Avenue, Huntingdon: failure to appear-misdemeanor-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days.

Terry Paul Cahill, Holmes Mill Road, Huntingdon: probation violation-partial revocation, to serve 30 days. Failure to appear-misdemeanor-dismissed.

Teyton Robert Cloar, Old Christmasville Road, McKenzie: hunt / fish / trap / no license or stamp-sentence entered.

Amber N. Davidson, Kester Road, Dresden: driving while license suspended-dismissed- cost to defendant, driver has driver license.

Daniel Donahoe, North 24th Avenue, Humboldt: theft (up to $1,000)-restitution to be paid in full, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation.

David W. Edwards, Paris: worthless checks-up to $500 / two counts. Count one-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with store, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation. Count two-restitution to be paid in full, no contact with store.

Jannie Diana Leone, Kay Avenue, McKenzie: public intoxication-$ 50 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Raymond Earl Lockett, Booker Street, McKenzie: driving while license revoked-second or subsequent-$250 fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days unsupervised probation. Kenny Ray Mann, Hamilton Street, McKenzie: meth-possess or casual exchange-$750 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days, 10 months and 29 days supervised probation.

Formica J. Milliken, Campbell Street, McKenzie: driving while license revoked due to conviction of DUI-second or subsequent-no fine, 10 days to serve, report on November 10, 2017 at 8 p.m., may be served on weekends, 11 months and 19 days unsupervised probation.

Mark Tharpe, Vale Road, Mansfield: worthless checksup to $1,000-dismissed, to pay restitution.

Max Hunter Trevathan, West 19th Street, Caruthersville, Missouri: hunt / fish / trap / no license or stamp-$10 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Alicia M. Warren, North Eagle Creek Road, Holladay: possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities-$ 150 fine and cost on guilty plea.

Jeremy L. Watson, Mill Street, Hollow Rock: failure to appear on citation-dismissed. Schedule IV drugs: manufacture, deliver, sell, possess-dismissed. Simple possession / casual exchange-$250 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 20 days, 11 months and 9 days supervised probation. Unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities-sentence entered.

Loronda Willis, Green Allen Springs Road, Huntingdon: theft of merchandise-shoplifting- no fine and cost on guilty plea, credit for time served, 6 months supervised and 5 months and 29 days unsupervised probations. Matthew Wayne Bond, Rollins Avenue, Huntingdon: domestic assault-anger management, pre-trial diversion until October 11, 2018.

Alexander D. Campbell, May Heights Road, McKenzie: assault- attempt-complete anger management, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 19 days supervised probation.

Antonia Wechson Ford, Cotham Drive, Huntingdon: domestic assault / two counts. On each count-no contact with Cameron Jamison, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 60 days, 9 months and 29 days supervised probation. Assault- attempt- dismissed.

Jayante Daniel Jordan, University Drive, Martin: simple possession / casual exchange- dismissed. Possession unlawful drug paraphernalia, uses and activities-dismissed.

Wayne Vernon King III, Highway 641 South, Paris: drivers license to be carried and exhibited-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 5 days, 5 months and 25 days supervised probation. Blue flashing lights on motor vehicle unlawful- dismissed. Failure to appear-misdemeanor- dismissed.

Nicholas Melton, Old Stage Road, Huntingdon: failure to appear-misdemeanor / two counts. Both counts dismissed. Driver’s license to be carried and exhibited / two counts. On each count-$100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 15 days, 5 months and 14 days supervised probation. Probation violation-partial revocation, order to serve 10 days.

Steven Pinkston, Lexington Street, Bruceton: probation violation- dismissed. Simple possession / casual exchange-$250 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 30 days, 10 months and 29 days supervised probation. Possession unlawful drug paraphernalia- attempt-dismissed.

Travis Jerome Staten, Enoch Cemetery Road, Huntingdon: assault-no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 10 days, 11 months and 19 days supervised probation.

John Paul Todd, Oakdale Road, Camden: driving while license revoked-second or subsequent-$ 100 fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 45 days, credit for 24 days, 10 months and 14 days supervised probation. Evading arrest-attempt- dismissed. Johnny K. Travis, Rowsey Street, Camden: aggravated criminal trespass other than habitat, hospital, school-restitution to be paid in full, no fine and cost on guilty plea, to serve 11 months and 29 days.

Kelly Turnbow, Booker Street, McKenzie: theft (up to $1,000)-no contact with victim, no fine and cost on guilty plea, 11 months and 29 days supervised probation.