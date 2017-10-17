Carroll County Sheriff’s Reports

Assault

•A Westport man was arrested October 4.

Deputy Labe Ezell charged Ricky Joe Hutcherson, 52, of 1365 Concord Road with domestic assault and four counts of aggravated assault. According to Ezell’s report, deputies received a call from Ricky Hutcherson’s daughter at his address. When deputies arrived, she told them that her father had grabbed her by her hair and thrown her against the bathroom door. She said he then refused to let her leave the residence, threatening to hurt her if she called law enforcement. He then suggested that he would have a gun, give her a gun, and they would see who died. Two other deputies arrived to speak with Hutcherson, but called Ezell into the house because Ricky Hutcherson had a gun. When Ezell entered the house, he saw Hutcherson at the kitchen table with a pistol. Hutcherson refused to put the gun down. Hutcherson’s wife and father were eventually able to talk him into putting it down, and he finally spoke with deputies.

Assault

•A Huntingdon man was arrested October 8. Deputy Lee Bates charged Thomas Mitchell, 51, of 356 Cotham Drive with simple assault. According to Bates’ report, Mitchell’s girlfriend contacted deputies after Mitchell had pushed her during an argument, causing injury to her back. Deputies could see the injury, the couple’s children told deputies they had seen Mitchell push their mother, and Mitchell admitted to pushing her.

Public Intoxication

•A Huntingdon man was arrested October 7. Deputy Lee Bates charged Samuel Tyler Belfiore, 24, of 102 Thomas Road with public intoxication. According to Bates’ report, deputies arrived after Belfiore’s mother made an emergency call stating that Belfiore had made threats against himself. When deputies arrived, Belfiore was unsteady on his feet and unable to calm down. He appeared to be under the influence.

Hit and Run

•Deputies are investigating a hit and run.

Tosha Gurley of Yuma reported to deputies on October 8 that the previous night someone had hit a fence on Crum Road with a vehicle, causing considerable damage to the fence. The vehicle involved may have been a Chrysler 300 or a dark F150 90s. Gurley is unsure if any animals from inside the fence’s enclosure were missing.

Theft

•Deputies are investigating a case of theft.

Constance Richardson of Bruceton reported on October 9 that her brown female quarter horse was missing.