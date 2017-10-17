Huntingdon Police Reports

Public Intoxication

•A Huntingdon woman was arrested October 7.

Sergeant Chris Cole charged Joalyce Buffone, 35, with public intoxication and simple possession. According to Cole’s report, officers received a complaint about a woman wandering around Little General’s parking lot. When they arrived, they found Buffone, who had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and did not seem to know where she was. She was arrested for her own safety, and during booking officers found a Xanax pill in her pocket.

Driving on Suspended

•A Huntingdon man was arrested October 5. Sergeant Brad Allen charged Jacoby Tarell Haynie, 20, with expired registration and driving on a suspended license. According to Allen’s report, Haynie was stopped while driving a vehicle with expired tags. A computer check of his license showed it to be suspended.

Driving on Suspended

•A Huntingdon man was cited into court October 9.

Patrolman Michael Sevarns charged Matthew Fuzzell, 34, with driving on a suspended license. According to Sevarns’ report, Fuzzell was stopped while driving due to a headlight being out on his vehicle. A computer check showed his license to be suspended.