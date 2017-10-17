McKenzie Police Reports

Driving on a Suspended License

Officer Kyle Beauchamp charged Stephen Wayne Pace of Paris with driving on a suspended or revoked license on October 15 after he stopped a vehicle on State Route 22 for a headlight violation. A status check of the driver’s license indicated Mr. Pace failed to satisfy a fine out of Montgomery County General Sessions Court. He was cited for driving on a revoked license and given a warning for headlight violation. A court date was set for November 1.

Simple Possession

Officer Steven Scott observed a car speeding on State Route 22 on October 15. When he stopped the vehicle, he smelled marijuana coming from the inside of the vehicle. Cortez Demon Bell, of Holly Ridge Dr., McKenzie , removed a small baggie of green leafy material from his sock when asked if there were drugs in the vehicle. He also indicated he had a set of scales. He was cited into court on the charge of simple possession of schedule 6.

Driving on Suspended/ Revoked License

Officer Brandon Leek charged William Trevor Nunn, Paw Paw Lane, McKenzie, with driving on a suspended license, taillight violation, and violation of the financial responsibility law. On October 14, Ptlm. Leek stopped a vehicle on State Route 22 because of a broken taillight lens. A stop of the vehicle indicated Mr. Nunn’s license was revoked for failure to satisfy fines out of Carroll County General Sessions Court.

Driving on Suspended/ Revoked Officer Brandon Lee charged Wesley J. Griffin, Lathan Chapel Road, Lavinia, with driving on a revoked license. Patrolman Leek stopped the vehicle on Hamilton Street because of a license plate violation. A check of Mr. Griffin’s license indicated it was suspended for failure to maintain proof of financial responsibility. The incident was Griffin’s second charge of driving on a revoked license.